A Toronto Dollarama Says 'Trespass Notices' Were Issued For 2 Schools After Bad Behaviour
The Toronto District School Board reported that the ban has now been eased.
Two Toronto schools have allegedly gotten into hot water with Dollarama due to their student's "disruptive behaviours."
According to several reports, York Memorial Collegiate Institute and Hilltop Middle School in Etobicoke were reportedly issued "trespass notices" from attending the Dollarama store at 1500 Royal York Road. However, the ban has now been eased.
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) reports that the district manager at Dollarama has allowed students from York Memorial Collegiate Institute to attend the store once again, "although in reduced numbers when necessary."
TDSB also said that Hilltop Middle School has been given the same leniency, from their understanding.
An announcement was recorded in a TikTok video and was posted on March 30, capturing a message broadcasted to students informing them of the ban.
"You are banned permanently from Dollarama. I am receiving a trespass notice given to me for the entire student population."
"For those students whose behaviour was unacceptable this afternoon, congratulations, you have now ruined it for everybody."
A Dollarama representative told Narcity that store employees called the police on several students after they engaged in "disruptive behaviours."
"It is our understanding that the police subsequently issued trespass notices directly to the schools attended by the individuals involved based on their assessment of the situation, and we respect their decision," Dollarama added.
A Toronto Police Service representative told Narcity that officers "did attend a store in Royal York Plaza, 1500 Royal York Road on March 30, 2022, regarding an Assault" however, "no charges were laid at the time."
Police say officers spoke with "local school staff." However, they did not disclose which schools specifically, about the "on going issue relating to students attending the store" and that "the store advised that students are no longer welcome or they will be trespassed."
TDSB confirmed to Narcity that the schools involved were York Memorial Collegiate Institute and Hilltop Middle School.
Toronto Police says that the TDSB and the store have dealt with the issue – however, "should further issues arise, the store and school know to contact police."
Narcity reached out to York Memorial Collegiate Institute and Hilltop Middle School for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.