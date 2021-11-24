Trending Tags

Toronto Has Shut Down 3 Schools Due To COVID-19 & More Are Being Investigated

There are 87 active investigations in schools.

Toronto Has Shut Down 3 Schools Due To COVID-19 & More Are Being Investigated
Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime, Philip Unger | Dreamstime

Toronto Public Health reports that three schools in Toronto have been dismissed because of COVID-19 as of November 23.

TPH tweeted out new statistics regarding COVID-19 in schools and child care settings at 10 a.m. on November 24.

As of November 23 at 2:10 p.m., Toronto has 87 active COVID-19 investigations in schools and 21 active investigations in child care settings, according to the tweet.

Three schools have been dismissed for COVID-19 outbreaks, 18 schools have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks and two outbreaks have been confirmed in child care settings.

TPH announced on November 23 that they recommended students from École élémentaire Micheline -Saint-Cyr, an Etobicoke elementary school, "be temporarily dismissed from in-person school + activities starting November 24, 2021."

In a follow-up tweet, TPH said they are "recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further #COVID19 transmission within the school."

On November 22, TPH previously announced on Twitter that in-person learning and activities would also be paused at Grenoble Public School as of November 23 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet they said, "TPH will continue to work w/our school community & have notified close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms & get tested. We'll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume."

According to the Ontario government,15 schools in Ontario are currently closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks as of November 24 and in the past two weeks, 1,397 cases of school-related COVID-19 cases have been reported.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

