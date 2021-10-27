Trending Tags

Cambridge Bar Shuts Down After COVID-19 Outbreak With 'High-Risk’ Exposure For Guests

Five cases have been reported.

Cambridge Bar Shuts Down After COVID-19 Outbreak With 'High-Risk’ Exposure For Guests
Junior's Sports Bar & Grill | Facebook

Junior's Sports Bar & Grill in Cambridge has shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff, according to a Waterloo region news release.

The bar has reported five cases of COVID-19 in staff as of October 26, and "Public Health has determined that this outbreak is also associated with a high-risk exposure for patrons."

People who visited Junior's Sports Bar & Grill from October 17 to October 22 are recommended "to self-isolate and seek testing immediately" as they "may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are considered to be high-risk contacts," according to a news release.

"Public Health is supporting the workplace to inform all affected patrons of the exposure and will be following up with all high risk contacts."

The bar has "voluntarily closed" and is working with public health "to ensure strong infection prevention and control measures are in place."

