Multiple Ontario Schools Have Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks
At least one of the closures will last two weeks.
Multiple Ontario schools have shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday.
The Ministry of Education reports that 810 schools out of a total of 4,844 have confirmed cases of COVID-19, which makes up approximately 16.72%.
Out of these schools, five have been forced to close. Monsignor Leo Cleary Catholic Elementary School, St. Benedict School and Lord Elgin Public School are just some of the spots that have closed their doors.
In fact, Monsignor Leo Cleary Catholic Elementary School, in Durham, has confirmed 14 cases of COVID-19 as of 10:30 a.m. on October 1.
In a statement released on September 25, the school confirmed that it would be closed for at least two weeks. "The closure will be in effect for at least two weeks. All students will transition to virtual learning until further notice. Students will be contacted by classroom teachers on Monday morning with instructions to begin the transition to virtual learning."
Lord Elgin Public School also announced that students would be learning virtually until October 5, after reporting 12 COVID-19 cases.