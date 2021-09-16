Trending Tags

Ontario Schools Have Reported Over 100 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Just 1 Day

Only one school has closed.

117 Northcliffe Blvd | Google Maps

Ontario schools are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases as students return to in-person learning this month.

According to the Ministry of Education, 109 cases were reported on September 16, 2021, with statistics last updated at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A total of 558 school-related COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 14 days with 474 of them being directly linked to students.

Despite the uptick shown in the department's data, the overall percentage of provincial schools with cases remains at 7.18%.

The current number of schools with reported cases is 348 out of a total of 4,844. As of Thursday, only one school has closed as a result of these cases.

