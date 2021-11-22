Trending Tags

Hundreds Of Ontario Schools Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases & Some Have Been Shut Down

Seven schools are currently closed.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

Ontario schools across the province are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases, and multiple schools have shut down.

According to the Ontario government, as of November 19, there are 599 schools with reported cases of COVID-19 and seven schools are currently closed due to COVID-19 in Ontario.

In the two weeks before November 19, there have been a total of 1,242 COVID-19 cases in schools, with 1,120 of those cases being "school-related student cases" and 112 of those cases found in "school-related staff cases."

Another 10 cases in unidentified individuals were also reported.

The current cumulative total of reported COVID-19 cases in schools is 6,234, with the majority of those cases presenting in children with 5,521 reported cases and less than 10% of cases classified as "school-related staff cases."

Toronto has over 60 schools with reported COVID-19 cases in the two weeks before November 19, with one school reporting 18 cases of COVID-19.

Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School reported 17 student cases of COVID-19 and 1 case of COVID-19 in their staff according to the Ontario government website.

In the same time period over 40 schools in Ottawa have also reported COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario government announced today that bookings forCOVID-19 vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 will open on November 23 to "help protect Ontario's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and keep the province's schools safer and open for in-person learning as more people move indoors and attend family gatherings during the colder months this winter."

