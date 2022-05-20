A Weird Foam Is Erupting In Downtown Cambridge & It Looks So Gross (VIDEO)
Worst foam party ever?
Anytime weird foam starts erupting from the streets in a movie, you know it's about to go down.
Weirdly enough, that is precisely the predicament, albeit a less dramatic version, facing the city of Cambridge on Friday after a mysterious white foam began erupting from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street.
Resident Patricia Thomas captured the fiasco and shared footage via Facebook, which highlighted the strange moment for drivers.
According to CTV, this is actually the second time the frothy substance has appeared at the intersection, as the same thing also occurred Thursday evening.
The city told the media outlet via email that the foam was generating in the sanitary sewer system and leaking through the lids of maintenance holes in the roadway.
Meanwhile, Thomas told Narcity that although it looked gross, the foam didn't, in fact, stink.
"When I arrived, there was no odour and saw it was a soapy substance rather than water gushing," she said
As for how long the non-smelly bubbles were there for? Thomas gave us her best estimation.
"Start to finish it took about an hour and a half to pretty much to contain and clean up all during supper hour traffic," she added,
The city confirmed to CTV that staff is investigating "possible upstream sources" that they believe could be causing the bizarre spillage.
It looks like the foam poses no threat to residents at the moment, but if anyone starts mutating or convulsing because of it, you'll probably hear about it.