A Sudbury Bar Was Exposed To COVID-19 & If You Were Dancing You May Need To Self-Isolate
If you were breaking it down you may need to lock it up and self-isolate.
If you were living it up on the dance floor at Zig's Bar in the Greater Sudbury area on October 24, you might have been exposed to COVID-19.
Public Health Sudbury is warning the public of "a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19" for those who were at the bar located at 54 Elgin St.
In a release on November 2, Public Health said anyone who was on the bar's dance floor "between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021," who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, should "self-isolate immediately, up to and including November 3, 2021."
Health officials are asking those in attendance who are fully vaccinated to monitor themselves for symptoms. However, they are not required to self-isolate.
Anyone who was on the dance floor should "seek testing immediately regardless of your immunization status or whether you have symptoms."
