Another Ontario Bar Was Potentially Exposed To COVID-19 & You May Need To Self-Isolate
Public Health Sudbury warns the exposure is "high-risk."
Another Sudbury bar was potentially exposed to COVID-19, and if you were grabbing a drink there on October 27, you may need to self-isolate.
Public Health Sudbury is warning the public of a "potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19" for those who visited the National Tavern on October 27 from 9 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m., according to a news release.
Public health is asking anyone who attended the bar within that time period who has symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate and seek testing.
Health officials are asking all in attendance to follow the same protocol regardless of vaccination status.
Sudbury is experiencing "rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts," and Public Health Sudbury & Districts' medical officer of health, after consulting with Ontario's chief medical officer of health, has decided to bring back certain public health measures.
On November 10 at 12:01 a.m., the Greater Sudbury area will bring back previously lifted restrictions such as capacity limits, stronger mask requirements for indoor and outdoor public events, and proof of vaccination for individuals 12 years old and up involved in organized sports, according to a news release.
This isn't the first time a bar in the area has reported a COVID-19 exposure. Guests at Zig's Bar were recently told to self-isolate if they were on the dance floor between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021.