Another Ontario Bar Was Potentially Exposed To COVID-19 & You May Need To Self-Isolate

Public Health Sudbury warns the exposure is "high-risk."

Google Maps

Another Sudbury bar was potentially exposed to COVID-19, and if you were grabbing a drink there on October 27, you may need to self-isolate.

Public Health Sudbury is warning the public of a "potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19" for those who visited the National Tavern on October 27 from 9 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m., according to a news release.

Public health is asking anyone who attended the bar within that time period who has symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate and seek testing.

Health officials are asking all in attendance to follow the same protocol regardless of vaccination status.

Sudbury is experiencing "rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts," and Public Health Sudbury & Districts' medical officer of health, after consulting with Ontario's chief medical officer of health, has decided to bring back certain public health measures.

On November 10 at 12:01 a.m., the Greater Sudbury area will bring back previously lifted restrictions such as capacity limits, stronger mask requirements for indoor and outdoor public events, and proof of vaccination for individuals 12 years old and up involved in organized sports, according to a news release.

This isn't the first time a bar in the area has reported a COVID-19 exposure. Guests at Zig's Bar were recently told to self-isolate if they were on the dance floor between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Sudbury Is Putting More Public Health Measures In Place After 'Rapid Rise' Of COVID-19

Some public health measure will come back into effect on November 10.

Marc Proulx | Dreamstime

The Greater Sudbury area is experiencing a "rapid rise" in COVID-19 cases, and health and city officials have decided to bring back recently removed public health measures.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Public Health Sudbury & Districts' medical officer of health have collectively decided to bring back public health measures "to limit the spread of the virus, protect community health, and protect the health system," according to a press release.

Ontario Overnight Birthday Party Exposed To COVID-19 & Guests Should Get Tested

The birthday took place in late October.

Google Maps

While some sleepovers don't usually go as planned, one overnight birthday party in Peel left attendees exposed to COVID-19.

Peel Public Health warned in a press release on November 3 that guests of an "overnight birthday event" in Brampton have been exposed to COVID-19 and should "seek immediate testing."

A Sudbury Bar Was Exposed To COVID-19 & If You Were Dancing You May Need To Self-Isolate

If you were breaking it down you may need to lock it up and self-isolate.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

If you were living it up on the dance floor at Zig's Bar in the Greater Sudbury area on October 24, you might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health Sudbury is warning the public of "a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19" for those who were at the bar located at 54 Elgin St.

Toronto Reports 2 Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Elections Canada Polling Stations

"TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms."

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime, @electionscan_e | Instagram

Toronto Public Health is looking into two potential COVID-19 exposures at Elections Canada polling stations.

The polling stations in question were at Kingston Road United Church at 975 Kingston Rd. and Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St Clair Ave. E., according to a statement from TPH.

