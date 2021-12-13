Possible Toronto COVID-19 Exposures Reported At A Raptors Game, Hotel X, Rebel & More
If you have been out and about this month, you may need to self-isolate and get tested!
If you've been hanging out around Toronto this month, you may need to get tested.
In a press release on December 11, Toronto Public Health announced possible COVID-19 exposures at Scotiabank Arena, Hotel X Toronto and CLIO Restaurant this month.
Anyone who attended the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards Game on December 5 or visited suites 243 or 244 at the Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 7, 8 or 9 is asked to get tested for COVID-19 "immediately" and monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days after the event.
Those who attended the boxes at Scotiabank Arena are also asked to notify their employer that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The same goes for anyone who visited Hotel X Toronto on December 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. or on December 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., or CLIO Restaurant on December 5 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
TPH says they are aware of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the Scotiabank Arena suites, Hotel X, and CLIO Restaurant on these dates as of December 11 at 3 p.m. and that "the cases are undergoing whole genome sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant of concern."
On December 8, TPH also announced that Rebel Entertainment Complex was exposed to COVID-19 on December 1 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is asking impacted folks to monitor for symptoms for the following 10 days.
If an impacted individual has developed even mild symptoms, they should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while awaiting results, according to TPH.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
