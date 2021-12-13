Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Possible Toronto COVID-19 Exposures Reported At A Raptors Game, Hotel X, Rebel & More

If you have been out and about this month, you may need to self-isolate and get tested!

Possible Toronto COVID-19 Exposures Reported At A Raptors Game, Hotel X, Rebel & More
Wwphoto | Dreamstime, Google Maps

If you've been hanging out around Toronto this month, you may need to get tested.

In a press release on December 11, Toronto Public Health announced possible COVID-19 exposures at Scotiabank Arena, Hotel X Toronto and CLIO Restaurant this month.

Anyone who attended the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards Game on December 5 or visited suites 243 or 244 at the Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 7, 8 or 9 is asked to get tested for COVID-19 "immediately" and monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days after the event.

Those who attended the boxes at Scotiabank Arena are also asked to notify their employer that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The same goes for anyone who visited Hotel X Toronto on December 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. or on December 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., or CLIO Restaurant on December 5 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

TPH says they are aware of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the Scotiabank Arena suites, Hotel X, and CLIO Restaurant on these dates as of December 11 at 3 p.m. and that "the cases are undergoing whole genome sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant of concern."

On December 8, TPH also announced that Rebel Entertainment Complex was exposed to COVID-19 on December 1 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is asking impacted folks to monitor for symptoms for the following 10 days.

If an impacted individual has developed even mild symptoms, they should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while awaiting results, according to TPH.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Over 60% Of Canadians Are In Favour Of Closing The US Border Again Due To Omicron Variant

But Americans aren't as keen on the idea.

Jackbluee | Dreamstime

According to a recent survey, the majority of Canadians polled want to strengthen certain public health measures across the country now that the Omicron variant has reared its ugly head — but their American counterparts aren't quite as enthusiastic about it.

Leger's North American Tracker survey revealed Canadian and American perspectives on the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and it looks like the two countries aren't totally unanimous on their ideas about the border.

The survey polled 1,547 Canadians and 1,004 Americans between December 3 to December 5, 2021, and the results showed that 65% of Canadians think that the border between the Great White North and our neighbours to the south should be closed for a period of time due to the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

ArriveCAN Is 'Mandatory' No Matter How Long Your Trip Is & Not Using It Can Cause Problems

Canada's health minister warns that not submitting information can mean you're not exempt from travel rules.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @yvrairport | Instagram

A federal government official has reminded travellers that using ArriveCAN is "mandatory" when entering Canada whether they're Canadian citizens or foreign nationals and regardless of how long their trip is.

During a COVID-19 update on December 3, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos spoke about Canada's new travel restrictions that have been put into place because of the Omicron variant and warned that not using ArriveCAN can still lead to serious consequences.

Keep Reading Show less

A Case Of The Omicron Variant Has Just Been Reported In The GTA

The person was in close contact with a traveller coming back from southern Africa.

Google Maps

Durham Region Health Department has announced that one person has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Thursday.

Health officials say the person was in "close contact" with another individual who had recently travelled back from "one of the identified countries in southern Africa," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Just Launched A New Site That'll Let You Know About Potential COVID-19 Exposures

It'll update three times a week, too.

Alex Arsenych | Narcity

There's a new way to find out if you've potentially been exposed to COVID-19, Toronto.

In a news release posted on December 2, City officials launched the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications page that will inform Torontonians of potential exposures that they could have come across in large settings.

Keep Reading Show less