A Toronto Restaurant Is Being Investigated By Public Health For A 'Suspected' Omicron Case

The restaurant was exposed to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Piccolo Caffe E Vino in Toronto was exposed to COVID-19, and the case is under investigation by Toronto Public Health as a "suspected case of the Omicron variant."

Toronto Public Health put out a news release on December 3, warning anyone who attended the restaurant on November 26 or November 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to get tested for COVID-19 and self isolate for 10 days after their visit.

An employee at Piccolo Caffe E Vino restaurant tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the restaurant between those hours.

Health officials say there "is no risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times" and that they have "followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 10 days and to go for testing."

The Omicron variant has already been found in the GTA, with a case reported by the Durham Region Health department on December 2.

More cases on the Omicron variant have been confirmed across Ontario, with confirmed and suspected cases in Ottawa and suspected cases in Hamilton.

While much is still unknown, Premier Doug Ford said the Omicron variant is cause for "concern" but not "panic" during a press conference on December 1.

"Every day we hold off more cases entering our country, the more time we have to learn and prepare, so the best thing we can do right now is to fortify our borders. Our best defence is keeping the variant out of our country," Ford stated.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

