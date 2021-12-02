Toronto Just Launched A New Site That'll Let You Know About Potential COVID-19 Exposures
It'll update three times a week, too.
There's a new way to find out if you've potentially been exposed to COVID-19, Toronto.
In a news release posted on December 2, City officials launched the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications page that will inform Torontonians of potential exposures that they could have dealt with in large settings.
This will inform community members in settings where one or more COVID-19 cases were found within a certain timeline and where there wasn't a contact list available.
The website will also guide users step-by-step on what to do if they're impacted in order to help with their own health as well as the health of those that they're around.
"To protect privacy, public reporting of exposures will occur for settings where 20 or more people were present and at locations that are not a single residential address," City officials wrote.
"This approach enables community members to take timely action to protect their health and prevent further virus spread in the community."
On top of the information consistently updating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3:00 p.m., Toronto Public Health will share updates across its social media platforms. According to the new site, exposures will stay on the page for 30 days before it gets taken down.
"Toronto Public Health continues to review the latest evidence to identify ways to better protect our community against COVID-19. This is especially important as we continue moving forward returning to many of the activities that we've missed," Toronto's top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said.
"We're sharing this information to help prevent opportunities for virus spread and equipping residents with instructions they can follow to protect their health and the health of those around them if they may have been exposed to this virus."
As of December 2 at 9:45 a.m., there are no pubic exposures reported so far.