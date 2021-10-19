Trending Tags

Toronto
doug ford

Ontario Leaders Ask Ford To Apologize Over 'Disappointing' Comments About Immigrants

"If you think you're coming to collect the dole and sit around, it's not going to happen."

Ontario Leaders Ask Ford To Apologize Over 'Disappointing' Comments About Immigrants
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @stevendelduca | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford is in hot water with other Ontario leaders after his comments about immigrant workers.

During a news conference in Essex County on Monday, Ford addressed worker shortages and immigrant workers, saying he "just has one criteria."

"You come here like every other new Canadian has come here. You work your tail off."

"If you think you're coming to collect the dole and sit around, it's not going to happen," said Ford. "Go somewhere else."

"You want to work, come here. We have so much work we can't keep up with it right now."

Ontario Liberal party leader Steven Del Duca took to Twitter asking Ford to apologize for his comments.

"This kind of divisive language is deeply disappointing. A Premier is supposed to unite Ontarians, not wedge us further apart. As a son of immigrants, I know first-hand how people like my parents helped to build Ontario. Doug Ford should apologize for his callous comments."

Andrea Horwath, Ontario's NDP party leader and leader of Ontario's official opposition, echoed Duca's calls for an apology on Twitter.

Horwath wrote, "Today, Doug Ford chose to traffic in demeaning stereotypes about new Ontarians looking to build a better life for their families. He should apologize. But we've been here before. Sadly, this is who he is. Our diverse, welcoming province deserves better."

Ivana Yelich, executive director of media relations for Ford's office, told Narcity in response to the controversy that, "Ontario is in desperate need of skilled and unskilled workers to fill its labour shortage. In fact, there are currently over 290,000 unfilled jobs across the province.

"While the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program is effective, it's extremely oversubscribed, which is why for the last several years we have been calling on the federal government to increase the amount of economic immigration into the province.

"As the Premier reiterated today, like every new Canadian who has built their life here in Ontario, our province is open to anyone and everyone who wants to work hard, support their family and contribute to their community."

