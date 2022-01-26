An Ontario School Closed Down Today After A Student Threatened 'Columbine 2.0'
Police have arrested the teen.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
An Ontario teenager was arrested by York Regional Police after allegedly threatening "Columbine 2.0" at a Newmarket public school on social media.
Clearmeadow Public School was informed of the threat on Tuesday evening and notified York Regional Police immediately, who began investigating the situation.
"While the investigation was ongoing, as a precautionary measure, the decision was made to close the school to in-person learning for today," reads the school's press release.
A Facebook post showcases the alleged comments made in a community group where an individual threatened "Columbine 2.0."
Columbine was a mass school shooting in 1999 that took place in the U.S. state of Colorado and left over a dozen people dead.
York Regional Police confirmed in a tweet this morning at 8:16 a.m. that a "young teen student has been arrested for the threat."
Officers have investigated a threat made on social media regarding a public school on Clearmeadow Blvd in Newmarket. A young teen student has been arrested for the threat. No one was injured, there were no weapons, and the school was closed.
— York Regional Police (@YRP) January 26, 2022
Police say there were no weapons and that no one was injured.
Clearmeadow Public School says they have "confirmed with York Regional Police that there is no threat to the school and regular operations will resume tomorrow."
"There is also no cause for concern or additional safety measures beyond those already in place at other school locations," according to the press release.
Thank you to @YRP for their prompt response and support. The school will reopen to students and staff tomorrow.
Please see this message for additional details.https://t.co/yBa0jq5seC https://t.co/Ax1JUWufQN
— York Region DSB (@YRDSB) January 26, 2022
York Region District School Board thanked police for their "prompt response and support" in a tweet on Wednesday morning at 9:11 a.m.
Given the nature of the threat, Clearmeadow Public School said they will be offering "the Board's mental health clinicians and community support resources" in the coming days to support the well-being of staff and students.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.