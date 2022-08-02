18 Cars Parked At Canada's Wonderland Had Their Tires Slashed & Police Charged A Man (PHOTOS)
It happened over the long weekend.
Over a dozen cars parked at Canada's Wonderland got their tires slashed on Sunday night, and York Regional Police (YRP) charged a man in connection to the incident.
On July 31, at around 6:30 p.m., YRP attended a call at the amusement park after receiving a report that a man was slashing tires in the area. According to police, 18 vehicles had their tires damaged following the incident.
One of the vehicles reportedly affected by the incident.aashi1907 | Twitter
A spokesperson for Canada's Wonderland confirmed to Narcity that the incident happened in their parking lot, and added that park security had also attended the call that night.
Aashima, who didn't disclose her last name with Narcity, said she had parked her car in the lot that night.
"We came to the parking lot after watching the fireworks and saw that the tire was flat," she said via Twitter, and mentioned that her front left tire was slashed.
A closeup of the vehicle's front left tire slashed.aashi1907 | Twitter
Officers said that they found the suspect, who they identified as 29-year-old Logan Bigelow, and took him into custody.
He has been charged with one count for both: unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of a weapon. Bigelow was also charged with 18 counts of mischief under $5,000.
All of the damaged vehicles appeared to be "randomly targeted", according to police, and there is no concern for public safety at this time.
YRP said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.
That's not all that happened on Sunday night at Wonderland, either, as a "small structure" fire had also broken out at Splash Works.