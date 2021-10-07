Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
canada jobs

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store

Associates get a Walmart discount card and can take part in a tuition reimbursement program!

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store
Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

If you're looking for a job, Walmart Canada is hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country to help the company get ready for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer is hosting two national hiring days on October 14 and October 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in stores, distribution and fleet centres all over Canada.

The application process is really simple during the national hiring event, and all you have to do is walking into a store or centre, fill out an application and then get interviewed on the spot.

Walmart is primarily looking to hire new associates who can work in these roles:

  • Omnichannel Customer Experience Salesfloor Store Associates — pick items for online orders and prepare the orders for pickup and delivery to customers
  • Fresh Food Store Associates — work in the bakery, meat, produce and dairy/frozen sections
  • Merchandising Store Associates — stock and merchandise products so customers can find what they need
  • Warehouse Associates — pick and receive orders and prepare orders for shipment to stores and customers nationwide
  • Drivers – deliver products safely and on time

The national retailer offers health and wellbeing benefits, performance-based bonuses and a stock purchase program.

Associates also get a Walmart discount card for savings of 10% on most groceries and merchandise sold in stores and online. Plus, Walmart has a tuition reimbursement program, custom training and education opportunities!

Back in April 2021, Walmart was ranked as one of the top companies to work for in Canada based on factors like company stability, advancement opportunities, educational background and more.

From Your Site Articles

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Nurses Across The Country & It Pays Almost $100K A Year

Nurses are needed to support the COVID-19 response at airports and ports of entry.

@wchospital | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If any nurses are looking for work right now, the Government of Canada is hiring and the salary ranges from $80,906 to $97,384 a year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking for nurses across the country to support the country's COVID-19 response — helping to enforce enhanced border measures at airports and points of entry — and people living in Canada along with Canadian citizens who live abroad can apply online.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Ottawa Jobs That Are Actually Hiring RN & Pay $100K Or Higher

It's time to fix up that resume! 🤑

@lifelineott | Instagram, @allstatecanada | Instagram

Do you dream about having a six-figure salary? If so, you'll want to check out these Ottawa jobs that pay up to $100,000 or more.

On top of the high-paying salary, some offer incredible perks like employee discounts and several weeks of vacation. So if you are tired of your job, it is time to send in your application to one of the careers below!

Keep Reading Show less

How This 33-Year-Old Self-Taught Baker From Ontario Built A Million-Dollar Bakery

"I never had any idea at any point of what I was doing."

@chickbosscake | Instagram

This article is the first in Narcity's bi-weekly Millennial Money Makers series, which profiles young Canadians who are making money in "new" — and often surprising — ways. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with sarah.rohoman@narcity.com.

From dropping out of high school to creating a million-dollar bakery, Rebecca Hamilton is the underdog success story you love to see — and she wants you to know that you can do it, too.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Universities Are Hiring For So Many Positions RN & Some Will Pay Up To $138K A Year

You can make your money on campus.

@queensuniversity | Instagram, Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime

Multiple Ontario universities are looking to fill a long list of positions right now, and the starting salaries are no joke.

Queen's University, The University of Toronto and McMaster are just some of the schools looking to add some new staff.

Keep Reading Show less