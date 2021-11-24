Walmart Pulls Toy After Brampton Grandma Discovers It Sings About Cocaine In Polish

Whether you're interested in a Samsung, Sony or LG, you're likely going to find a great deal on something that'll elevate your home theatre experience. Some stores are offering up to $1,600 off a TV. It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?
From small to big and 4K to OLED, here are some of the best TV deals you can score right now.
You can find the TV of your dreams over at The Source. Now until November 25, you can get $600 off this Samsung Q70A 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV that's now $1,399.99, and $400 off this Samsung TU7000 75" Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV that's now $1,299.99 and has hundreds of rave reviews.
The mega-popular Samsung LS03AA 55" The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is $500 off and now only $1,499.99. Shoppers love this TV because it doubles as framed artwork when it's not in use. There are over 1,400 pieces of art you can play around with to spruce up your living room.
Money doesn't grow on trees and not all of us can manage to drop thousands of dollars on a TV. There are cheaper alternatives at The Source including this LG UP77 50" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV that's on sale for $749.99.
You can also check out this Samsung AU8000 43" Crystal UHD HDR 4K Smart TV that's now $599.99. It offers on billion shades of colour with Dynamic Crystal Colour which will make watching Planet Earth a billion times better!
As always, Best Buy has incredible deals on TVs including this Samsung 75" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV that's $1,600 off and now just $2,699.99 — totally worth the splurge. A more cost-effective alternative is the Samsung 75" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV that's now $1,699.99.
If you're looking for something in the triple-digits, there's this LG 43" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV forn$459.99 or this Toshiba 32" 720p HD LED Smart TV (32LF221C21) - Fire TV Edition for $239.99. This one has a ton of great reviews from shoppers who claim "the picture and sound quality are much better than expected."
it's no surprise that Amazon houses some of the most affordable TVs around. You can buy this Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV on sale for $419.99, saving you $180. It gives you access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus the magic of Alexa to your living room.
This TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV isn't on sale per se but it's so cheap at just $219.99. It has Chromecast built-in so you can stream Youtube videos straight from your Android phone. Alternatively, you can get this TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED TV on sale for $229.99 that allows you to stream a ton of channels via Roku TV.
When it comes to the best flatscreen TVs on Amazon Canada, this Samsung 65" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,199.99 has the best reviews followed by the Hisense 40-Inch H55 Series Android Smart TV for $568.32. This TV is great for watching fast-paced sports and playing video games.
Walmart dropped some impressive early black Friday deals this week and you can score a good deal on a TV right now. This RCA 4K UltraHD LED HDR WEBOS Smart TV is now on sale for $528. It's 65-inches and features all the latest streaming apps like Disney+ and Apple TV.
You can get this Philips 32" 720p HD LED Android Smart TV with Google Assistant for just $238 which is an unbeatable price. Another affordable TV is this Hisense 32" VIDAA Smart HD LED TV for $218. This item is sold online only but free curbside pickup is available in select cities, otherwise, you can score free shipping and have it arrive by December 2.
