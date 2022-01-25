Trending Tags

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in some parts of the province on Tuesday.

Canada Post Has Suspended Mail Delivery In A Part Of Ontario As Snow Continues To Fall
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If you have a package on the way, you might be waiting a little longer than usual to get your hands on it. Canada Post has announced that it is suspending mail delivery in parts of Ontario on Tuesday as snow continues to fall.

In a tweet, the delivery company announced that Barrie residents won't be getting their mail due to "inclement weather and snow" and a red delivery service alert has been put in place throughout the area.

"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them," Canada Post said in a follow-up tweet.

The company also noted that post office hours may be affected in impacted areas.

According to The Weather Network, up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to hit parts of the province throughout Tuesday, with Kincardine getting hit the hardest.

Barrie currently has an extreme cold warning in effect, with temperatures hitting -27 and feeling as low as -33. On top of this, up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the area.

Snow squalls are predicted to carry through the night but should ease up by early morning on Wednesday.

Canada Post said that "delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so."

It is also reminding residents to keep their walkways, stairs and driveways clear of snow and ice to help keep mail carriers safe when service does resume.

Comments 💬

