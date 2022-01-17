Trending Tags

Canada Post Has Completely Suspended All Mail Delivery In Parts Of Ontario Today

Don't be expecting any packages today.

Toronto Staff Writer
Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

If you're excited to get a package from Canada Post that's supposed to be delivered today, well, it looks like you might be stuck waiting a little longer.

The mail company announced on Monday that it was issuing a "red delivery service alert" due to the blizzards and snowstorms currently sweeping through eastern and southern Ontario.

As a result, Canada Post is suspending all deliveries for the day and is not sending out delivery agents and recalling those already out.

Any cities or regions located in the following areas won't be receiving any scheduled drop-offs:

  • Greater Toronto Area
  • Southern Ontario
  • Eastern Ontario

The nasty weather is reportedly impacting the company's retail operations, with Canada Post warning that office hours will likely be altered from "actual hours of operation at locations" in affected areas. Those severely affected will be closed today.

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve, and it's safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority," a statement from the company reads.

"We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes," it adds.

The mail isn't the only thing being cancelled by the heavy snowfall.

TTC Customer Service tweeted out Monday morning at 7:09 a.m. that "all bus and streetcar routes are affected by snow-covered roadways" and that "customers will experience longer than normal wait and travel times."

School boards across Ontario also announced snow days for staff and students. However, some spots like the Toronto District School Board will switch over to remote learning.

