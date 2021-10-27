Trending Tags

canada jobs

6 Remote Jobs In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home

Sweatpants for the win.

6 Remote Jobs In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home
Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Melnyk | Dreamstime

The way that we work has seriously been changed by COVID-19, and now more than ever, you can find high-paying jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Along with sweet compensation, some of these jobs come with cool perks like one-on-one training, ongoing education and great benefits.

Here are six jobs in Alberta that all pay some serious bucks and allow you to tackle your work while chilling in your sweats (when you're not on camera, of course!).

Tax Manager 

Salary: Up to $170,000 a year

Company: Deloitte

Who Should Apply: Someone with experience in the business tax space who has completed (or is near completion of) the In-Depth Tax Course. There are also extensive benefits and a bonus, which is always nice!

Apply Here

Insurance Agent

Korrawin Khanta | Dreamstime

Salary: Up to $150,000 a year

Company: Greatway Financial Inc

Who Should Apply: Someone with an active insurance licence who's motivated and determined and has excellent communication skills. They offer to "take you by the hand and help you to grow your career," which sounds like some excellent hands-on coaching.

Apply Here

Real Estate Investment Sales Professional 

Salary: $100,000 a year

Company: Yorkton Group International Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Someone with extensive sales experience who's able to generate sales through various mediums. You can manage your own schedule and you'll also have access to training materials to further your skills.

Apply Here

Business Sales Associate / Broker

Salary: Up to $250,000 a year

Company: Business Finders Edmonton

Who Should Apply: Someone with a real estate license, or someone willing to get one, who loves a commission-based environment. The commission structure isn't capped, so the potential for earnings is seemingly limitless. They also offer ongoing education to keep up to date on the industry.

Apply Here

Project Manager

Salary: Up to $120,000 a year

Company: Robert Half

Who Should Apply: Self-starters who have worked in project management and have great negotiation skills. Some of the perks include a competitive salary and a generous benefits package.

Apply Here

Head of Marketing

Racorn | Dreamstime

Salary: Up to $160,000 a year

Company: Syndesus

Who Should Apply: Someone with B2B experience with some time spent at startups and strong leadership skills. You'll have a flexible schedule as well as dental care, vision care and extended health care.

Apply Here

