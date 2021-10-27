6 Remote Jobs In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home
Sweatpants for the win.
The way that we work has seriously been changed by COVID-19, and now more than ever, you can find high-paying jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home.
Along with sweet compensation, some of these jobs come with cool perks like one-on-one training, ongoing education and great benefits.
Here are six jobs in Alberta that all pay some serious bucks and allow you to tackle your work while chilling in your sweats (when you're not on camera, of course!).
Tax Manager
Salary: Up to $170,000 a year
Company: Deloitte
Who Should Apply: Someone with experience in the business tax space who has completed (or is near completion of) the In-Depth Tax Course. There are also extensive benefits and a bonus, which is always nice!
Insurance Agent
Salary: Up to $150,000 a year
Company: Greatway Financial Inc
Who Should Apply: Someone with an active insurance licence who's motivated and determined and has excellent communication skills. They offer to "take you by the hand and help you to grow your career," which sounds like some excellent hands-on coaching.
Real Estate Investment Sales Professional
We're at the Edmonton Fall Home Show (@Edmontonhomeshows). Come check us out! #yeg #bentleycondos #yorktongroup https://t.co/yfPYZHz4jx #investing #realestate pic.twitter.com/1VBLxiYLgc— Yorkton Group International (@YorktonGroup) October 16, 2021
Salary: $100,000 a year
Company: Yorkton Group International Ltd.
Who Should Apply: Someone with extensive sales experience who's able to generate sales through various mediums. You can manage your own schedule and you'll also have access to training materials to further your skills.
Business Sales Associate / Broker
Salary: Up to $250,000 a year
Company: Business Finders Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone with a real estate license, or someone willing to get one, who loves a commission-based environment. The commission structure isn't capped, so the potential for earnings is seemingly limitless. They also offer ongoing education to keep up to date on the industry.
Project Manager
Salary: Up to $120,000 a year
Company: Robert Half
Who Should Apply: Self-starters who have worked in project management and have great negotiation skills. Some of the perks include a competitive salary and a generous benefits package.
Head of Marketing
Salary: Up to $160,000 a year
Company: Syndesus
Who Should Apply: Someone with B2B experience with some time spent at startups and strong leadership skills. You'll have a flexible schedule as well as dental care, vision care and extended health care.