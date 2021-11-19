Trending Tags

You Can Now Get Paid To Drink This Beer As Long As You Post About It On Instagram

It's the dream job. 🍺

@goodrobotbrew | Instagram

Are you always jealous of those Insta influencers who get tons of free things, all because of that little blue checkmark? Well now is your time to shine, because it seems like 'micro-influencers' are becoming a thing, at least if you live in Alberta.

Starting November 19, the brewery Good Robot is going to be paying Albertans $1 to have a beer, post it on Instagram, and tag them in the post.

It doesn't matter how many followers you have, whether you have below-average photography skills, or are lacking a personal brand — we can all be a little famous apparently.

Not only do they not care if you have a following, but they are even limiting the deal to only include people with less than 10,000 followers. So for once, the fewer followers you have the better.

You also don't need to actually go to a brewery to get paid. You can pick up one of their beers from the liquor store, or even order it online.

Then you just need a public account to post on, using the iconic #sponsored or #ad, which is probably going to make you feel pretty cool honestly. Then you get your $1, per post!

Good Robot is new to Alberta, so is using this promotion to get involved with the community and not just influencers.

The promotion is going on until the end of the year. Depending on how many beers you can drink, that's a whole lot of money for just posting.

