A Casting Call For Voice Actors Will Pay You $1,000 & It's Only 2 Hours Of Work
You just have to have an "exciting" voice.
A beauty and skincare brand is currently looking for two people to be the voice of a commercial about their products — and you can make $1,000 for just two hours of work.
According to the casting call — which is listed on Backstage along with other voiceover jobs you can do at home — the beauty cosmetics voiceover actors would be working with the company Sheer Science.
The company wants to hire one male and one female voice to read four scripts about some of their beauty products, and they are paying $250 per reading with additional pay "TBD."
Each script is meant to be 120 seconds, and the ad states that the job can be done in two hours.
That means you can make $1,000 in two hours by reading a few scripts.
People of all genders are welcome to apply for the role as long as the applicants can read from the script with an expert level of English and with a tone of voice that sounds "exciting."
Though they are seeking talent nationwide within the United States, the job is remote, so you can send the voiceovers from anywhere in the country.
On the listing, the company provides a demo script for a product called "Tint and Tighten" so those interested in applying can test out what they might be saying in the recordings.
Applications for the role expire on July 7, 2022. You can apply on Backstage.com — but take note, they do require a subscription. More details on the job become available once people register and pay.