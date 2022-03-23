Windsor Is Getting Up To 2,500 Jobs With A $5B Battery Plant For Electric Cars & Here's When
It will be the first of its kind in Canada!
On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced a $5 billion deal that will see a battery facility for electric vehicles built in Windsor — representing the largest automotive manufacturing investment in the province's history.
LG Energy Solution and Stellantis N.V. are behind the investment and project, which will be the first large-scale facility of its kind in Canada.
The landmark investments will put Ontario on the map in a big way, helping the province become one of the most "vertically integrated automotive jurisdictions" in North America's electric vehicle market, according to a press release.
The facility will employ an estimated 2,500 people and will be fully operational by 2025. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022 with production operations planned to launch in early 2024. It will have a production capacity of 45-gigawatt hours.
"Attracting this multi-billion-dollar investment will secure Ontario's place as a North American hub for building the cars and batteries of the future," Premier Doug Ford said in a news release.
"As we secure game-changing investments, we're also connecting resources, industries, and workers in northern Ontario with the manufacturing might of southern Ontario to build up home-grown supply chains. Every region of Ontario will benefit with thousands of jobs being created and a stronger economy that works for everyone," he added.
The groundbreaking initiative will help advance the province's ten-year vision of transforming Ontario's automotive supply chain to include the production of hybrid and fully battery-powered electric vehicles.
"By harnessing advanced manufacturing processes and emerging technologies, and leveraging the critical mineral wealth in Northern Ontario, our province has what it takes to develop and build the car of the future, and the batteries those cars need," Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said.
According to the release, the project will also help secure the province's position as a "competitive player" in the low-carbon economy of the future.
