8 Seasonal Jobs In Ontario That Pay Up To $20 Per Hour Or More & Don't Require A Degree
Make some extra cash this winter!
Seasonal jobs in Ontario are a great way to make some cash during the holiday season.
Whether you're looking for some temporary work to line your pockets for holiday shopping or are just interested in a shorter-term contract, there are plenty of high-paying roles in Ontario that don't require a degree or ten years of experience.
Here are eight seasonal jobs in Ontario that will pay you up to $20 or more per hour this winter.
Snow Removal
Salary: $30 per hour
Location: Etobicoke
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be able to brave the Ontario outdoors and be psychically able to shovel and remove snow. You'll also need to be available 24/7 for any weather event and have a working cell phone.
When:
Seasonal Sony Sales Advisor
Salary:$25 to $28 per hour
Location: North York
Who Should Apply: If you have some prior sales experience and an outgoing attitude, this could be a great job for you. You'll need to have weekend availability and be able to access reliable transportation to your local Costco, where you'll be selling Sony goods.
When: Running up until January 8, 2023
Seasonal Educator Lululemon
Salary: $19.25 to $21.85
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Anyone with great customer service skills and the ability to move boxes weighing 30 lbs.
Busser
Salary: $18 to $20 (plus tips)
Location: Blue Mountains
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a passion for hospitality that can clean dishes and run food.
UPS delivery helper
Salary: $19 to $20 per hour
Location: Across the GTA
Who Should Apply: Anyone who can deliver a package on foot, so you won't need a license.
Apply Here: In-person hiring session at UPS, 2900 Steeles Ave W, Concord, ON., on December 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ski lift operator
Salary: $20 per hour
Location: Blue mountains
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate will be able to communicate and write in English, remain calm under pressure and be able to lift up to or above 25 lbs. You'll also need to be okay with working outside and being exposed to dust, noise and chemicals.
G class driver
Salary: $25 to $28 per hour
Location: Woodbridge
Who Should Apply: Anyone 25 years or older with two years of experience in driving deliveries with a G-class license and the ability to lift 50 to 70 lbs safely. In addition to having driven a three or five 5-ton truck.
Winter Road Worker
Salary: $27.32 per hour
Location: London, ON
Who Should Apply: this job is looking for a candidate with a grade 12 education, a class D license and one to two years of experience in construction with road safety knowledge.
