6 High-Paying Jobs To Apply For In Ontario That Require Little Experience & Education

These positions will help you fight off inflation.

Toronto Staff Writer
Construction workers. Right: A Carpenter

Canada's rising inflation rates have significantly impacted the province's cost of living, and although you can't control the outrageous price of lettuce these days, you can lock down a high-paying Ontario job to make the pill less bitter to swallow.

Don't feel hopeless if you lack extensive experience or education, you can still secure a job that pays you $40 an hour. So long as you're willing to work hard and learn quickly.

Jobs titles like construction labourer or sheet metal worker may earn you less clout than engineer or CEO, but you'll hardly be thinking about that when your paycheque arrives.

Construction Labourer

Salary: $41.23 an hour

Company: Limen Form Work Corp

Who Should Apply: Those who can lift, unload and transport construction materials and assist in spreading materials. Less than a year of experience is required.

Apply Here

Flat Roofer

Salary: $25 to $55 an hour

Company: Atlas-Apex Roofing Inc.

Who Should Apply: Team players who can work in a physically demanding, fast-paced and high-energy environment.

Apply Here

Handyman

Salary: $45 to $50 an hour

Company: Handyman Connection

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a valid driver's license that are experienced in using tools and completing home repairs.

Apply Here

Tile Installer

Salary: $40 an hour

Company: Handyman Connection

Who Should Apply: Those with experience laying tile who would feel confident doing it well in a fast-paced environment.

Apply Here

Supervisor

Salary: $36 an hour

Company: DAS Constructions

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have at least one year of experience working in construction that are comfortable supervising others and taking on extra responsibilities.

Apply Here

Concrete Forms Carpenter

Salary: $43.68 an hour

Company: Premform

Who Should Apply: Those with at least one year of experience reading blueprints, drawings and sketches. Must be able to prepare layouts "in conformance to building codes" and use measuring tools.

Apply Here

