ottawa jobs

7 Ottawa Jobs That Pay Up To $125K A Year & Don't Require A Degree

Time to freshen up your cover letter.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Decorating advisors at work. Right: Parliament Hill with construction cranes.

@lemarchedustore | Instagram, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a career change in Ottawa and don't have a college or university degree, you can still find a good-paying job in the city.

Whether you want to work with your hands, spend your days in an office or travel a bit for your job, there are a variety of opportunities in Ottawa and some pay six figures.

Here are seven Ottawa job opportunities where you don't need a post-secondary degree.

Sales Representative

Sales representative working with a headset on.

Antonio Guillem | Dreamstime

Salary: $85,000 to $115,000 per year

Company: RKL Insurance & Financial Services

Who Should Apply: Those with previous customer service, sales, or similar experience that can build a rapport with clients and have good negotiation skills could consider applying to this position. You'll also have the ability to work remotely.

Apply Here

Finisher, cement

Salary: $30 to $32 per hour

Company: Mimmo Cement Work Ltd

Who Should Apply: You should think about applying if you don't mind working outdoors, have attention to detail, can lift heavy objects and are looking for a physical job. All you need is a high school diploma and the company provides training.

Apply Here

Sales Representative

Salary: $65,000 to $105,000 per year

Company: Le Marché du Store

Who Should Apply: If you like the idea of helping people create their dream rooms in their homes and building long-term relationships with customers, this position could be the one for you. The company will train you on everything from product knowledge to design skills.

Apply Here

Land Survey Technician

Salary: $41.98 per hour

Company: Bellai Alliance

Who Should Apply: If you like the idea of working outdoors, calculating measurements from field surveys and conducting such surveys, this is a position you'll want to check out.

Apply Here

Executive Director - goods production, utilities, transportation and construction

Executive director analyzing statistics in an office.

Undrey | Dreamstime

Salary: $125,000 per year

Company: Atlantis Airways Limited

Who Should Apply: If you're a team player who can work with tight deadlines as you implement organizational policies, coordinate divisional work and establish financial controls, this may be a great fit for you.

Apply Here

Program planner, special events

Salary: $70,000 to $80,000

Company: Eeyou Mobility

Who Should Apply: If you like the idea of travelling locally for work and have an interest in telecommunications, you may want to apply for this job. You'll need to be flexible and have excellent communication skills, speaking Cree is considered an asset.

Apply Here

Customer Service Representative

Customer service representative on a phone call.

Tom Wang | Dreamstime

Salary: $68,000 to $92,000 a year

Company: Vertical Business Solutions

Who Should Apply: If you have customer service experience, can provide professional service over the phone and can maintain up-to-date knowledge of clients' plans then you should think about applying.

Apply Here

    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
