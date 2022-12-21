7 Ottawa Jobs That Pay Up To $125K A Year & Don't Require A Degree
Time to freshen up your cover letter.
If you're looking for a career change in Ottawa and don't have a college or university degree, you can still find a good-paying job in the city.
Whether you want to work with your hands, spend your days in an office or travel a bit for your job, there are a variety of opportunities in Ottawa and some pay six figures.
Here are seven Ottawa job opportunities where you don't need a post-secondary degree.
Sales Representative
Sales representative working with a headset on.
Salary: $85,000 to $115,000 per year
Company: RKL Insurance & Financial Services
Who Should Apply: Those with previous customer service, sales, or similar experience that can build a rapport with clients and have good negotiation skills could consider applying to this position. You'll also have the ability to work remotely.
Finisher, cement
Salary: $30 to $32 per hour
Company: Mimmo Cement Work Ltd
Who Should Apply: You should think about applying if you don't mind working outdoors, have attention to detail, can lift heavy objects and are looking for a physical job. All you need is a high school diploma and the company provides training.
Sales Representative
Salary: $65,000 to $105,000 per year
Company: Le Marché du Store
Who Should Apply: If you like the idea of helping people create their dream rooms in their homes and building long-term relationships with customers, this position could be the one for you. The company will train you on everything from product knowledge to design skills.
Land Survey Technician
Salary: $41.98 per hour
Company: Bellai Alliance
Who Should Apply: If you like the idea of working outdoors, calculating measurements from field surveys and conducting such surveys, this is a position you'll want to check out.
Executive Director - goods production, utilities, transportation and construction
Executive director analyzing statistics in an office.
Salary: $125,000 per year
Company: Atlantis Airways Limited
Who Should Apply: If you're a team player who can work with tight deadlines as you implement organizational policies, coordinate divisional work and establish financial controls, this may be a great fit for you.
Program planner, special events
Salary: $70,000 to $80,000
Company: Eeyou Mobility
Who Should Apply: If you like the idea of travelling locally for work and have an interest in telecommunications, you may want to apply for this job. You'll need to be flexible and have excellent communication skills, speaking Cree is considered an asset.
Customer Service Representative
Customer service representative on a phone call.
Salary: $68,000 to $92,000 a year
Company: Vertical Business Solutions
Who Should Apply: If you have customer service experience, can provide professional service over the phone and can maintain up-to-date knowledge of clients' plans then you should think about applying.