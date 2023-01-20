Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In The First Episode Of 'The Last Of Us'
How many of these places did you recognize? 👀
There might only be one episode of The Last Of Us out right now, but it was still packed with filming locations in Alberta.
Eagle-eyed Albertans might have been able to spot quite a few familiar spots in the first episode with a lot of scenes filmed in Calgary, High River and Fort MacLeod.
The series, which follows the journey of Joel Miller (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) as they travel across the U.S. after a fungal infection devastates the world, was filmed all over the province.
If you were curious to see where was featured in the first episode, here are some of the most recognizable Alberta spots.
There may some spoilers ahead so if you haven't watched yet, you've been warned.
Boston Quarantine Zone
Boston Quarantine Zone set in Calgary.
One of the biggest sets spotted in Calgary during the filming of The Last Of Us was the huge entryway of the Boston Quarantine Zone. The set was in the neighbourhood of Ramsay and you can actually still see the impressive scale of it on Google Earth.
Parts of downtown Calgary were used for scenes set inside the quarantine zone, according to Travel Alberta.
Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary
Ninth Ave. S.E. in Calgary
Early on in the episode, Joel's daughter Sarah is seen heading to a store to get her father's watch fixed. While Sarah is on the bus, she's seen looking out over Austin, but it was actually Downtown Calgary.
There were definitely some impressive camera angles used to hide the Calgary Tower which would usually be visible from the same spot.
Second Ave., Fort MacLeod
Second Ave. in Fort MacLeod.
The exterior of a row of stores in Fort MacLeod was used as the setting of the jewelry store Sarah visits to get the watch fixed.
Evelyn's Memory Lane Cafe in High River
Evelyn's Memory Lane Cafe in High River.
In a dramatic scene, Joel carries Sarah through an empty diner while being pursued by one of the infected. Evelyn's Memorial Cafe in High River was used as the backdrop.
Sullivan Road in High River was also reportedly used to film exterior shots of the Miller's family home in Austin, according to CTV News Calgary.
Main Street, Fort MacLeod
Main Street, Fort MacLeod.
A lot of the episode focuses on "Outbreak Day," when the full impact of the infected is realized. One extremely tense scene where Joel, Sarah and his brother, Tommy are trying to flee Austin was actually filmed on Main Street, Fort MacLeod. Luckily if you're visiting on a normal day. there's no infected in sight.
- 'The Last Of Us' Filming Locations Are All Over Alberta & You Might Recognize These Spots ›
- Downtown Calgary Has Been Transformed For 'The Last Of Us' Filming & It's Unrecognizable ›
- 'The Last Of Us' Stars Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Raved About This Small Town In Alberta ›
- 'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Opened Up About Filming In Alberta & How Canadian It Felt ›