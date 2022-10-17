13 New Yorkers Who Make Over $80K/Year Revealed What They Do
Some also give career advice on how to get a higher salary faster. 💵
A TikTok creator goes around different U.S. states asking people what they do for a living and what they make, as well as any advice they might have.
The host, under the account @americanincome, went to New York City, inquiring about different types of jobs and each New Yorker made above $80,000/year.
It's no secret NYC can be expensive, but these jobs are giving viewers on social media hope that you can make a good wage in relation to the cost of living.
From a TikTok employee to an entrepreneur and even a content creator, these individuals shared how they climbed the ladder and increased their salaries.
Commercial Banker
@americanincome
New York City📍#fyp #fypシ #finance #corporate #suit #suits #newyork #nyc #manhattan #college #advice #career #business #salary
Salary: $120K/year
Experience: 7 years
The content creator asked about his education and where he went to school, to which he said Adelphi University as a finance major.
Attorney
Salary: $275K/year
Experience: 6 years
The interviewer asked him what kind of schooling and experience is needed to be an attorney, to which he responded, a 4-year college degree, law school and internships.
Software Engineer
Salary: $200k/year
Experience: 18 years
This time, the TikToker asked what he pays in rent, to which the Software Engineer said $4,000/month.
Bank Underwriter
@americanincome
New York City,NY📍#fyp #fypシ #career #careeradvice #salary #job #jobtips #college #bank #finance #educational #ukraine
Salary: $165K/year
Experience: 10 years
The underwriter said she got her education in Business and Finance in Ukraine and got her MBA in New York.
Private Barber
@americanincome
New York City,NY📍#fyp #fypシ #barber #barbershop #haircut #career #salary #millionaire #advice #educational #education #newyork #nyc #motivation
Salary: $300K/year
Experience: 8 years
The barber said he cuts hair for a minimum price of $150.
Financial Advisor
Salary: $300k/year
Experience: 5 years
The financial advisor said he went to school in the city, majoring in finance, and he loves what he does.
Real Estate Investment Banking
Salary: $180K/year
Experience: 1 year
This man went to Cornell University and said he works about 80+ hours a week.
Content Creator, Marketing Company and Photography Studio Owner
Salary: $400K/year
Experience: 6 years
This creator gave advice to the public and said to always be authentic because it will take you further than following trends. If you're relatable to your audience, he said, they can connect with you personally, which will progress your content.
Software Engineer
Salary: $190K/year
Experience: 5 months of internship experience
He went to UNC Chapel Hill and majored in Computer Science.
Product Engineer
Salary: $80K/year
Experience: 3 years of experience
The interviewer asked him what he pays for rent in New York, his response was $2,700.
TikTok Employee
@americanincome
New York City,NY📍#fypシ #fyp #tech #techtok #technology #career #careeradvice #advice #educational
Salary: $200K/year
Experience: 7 years
This staff member of the video app revealed that she just quit, but she gave helpful tips to viewers.
"Contract roles are really good for getting your foot in the door. Also, job hopping was a really successful strategy to increase my salary in a short amount of time," she said.
Real Estate Development
Salary: $450K/year
Experience: He said he's been doing this his "whole life."
This real estate developer said to look outside of your industry, see what others are doing and how you can apply the same strategies to your job.
Entrepreneur in the Automotive Space
Salary: $1.3 million/year
While the interviewer did not ask about his years of experience, the entrepreneur did say that if it's something you want to start, do so soon as you can.