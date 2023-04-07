You & Your Friends Can Rent A Houseboat On A Sparkling Virginia Lake With Hiking Trails Nearby
Wake up to gorgeous views. 🏞️
Floating your worries away on a boat sounds like a dream, but what about actually getting to stay on one for a few days?
There's a houseboat Airbnb rental nestled on a sparkling Virginia lake with so many fun outdoor activities on the property that it makes for a perfect getaway for a group of friends.
The Luxury Tugboat in Louisa, VA is docked on a secluded 8-acre private lake surrounded by magical wooded forests with five miles of hiking trails and plenty to do!
The Virginia Tugboat Airbnb. Right: A chicken at the Virginia Tugboat Airbnb.Airbnb
For $395 a night, you and four other people can rent out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom tugboat that comes with a fully-stocked kitchen, several cozy sitting areas to hang out, and an upper deck offering sweeping 360-degree views of the magical area.
There is one king-sized bed, a double bed, and an air mattress for the fifth guest, but no matter where you sleep, you're guaranteed to have an enjoyable time at this unique property.
The King-sized bed in the Tugboat airbnb.Airbnb
You won't get to take the boat out for a spin. However, there is plenty to do right where you are when you aren't relaxing in bed or having fun around the firepit.
You can sit out on the beach all day, take a dip in the lake, kayak around the lake, try fishing, and hike the peaceful trails surrounding the area — there are 5 miles of them, to be exact!
People enjoying the lake at the houseboat Airbnb. The upper level of the houseboat Airbnb.Airbnb
You can even feed the adorable farm animals onsite, including dwarf goats, chickens, a cow, and rabbits who are excited to meet guests.
This experience has some rave reviews on Airbnb, with 4.9 stars out of 5, based on 209 reviews.
"They were responsive and gave clear instructions about details of the boat and the surrounding area, including a map of the hiking trails on the property, which we took advantage of," one reviewer wrote. "Kayaks, fresh eggs, and firewood were all made readily available to us, which really made it easy to enjoy every amenity of this unique vacation destination."
Sound like the ultimate houseboat staycay? Check it out here!
Luxury Tugboat In Virginia
$395/night
Neighborhood: Louisa, VA
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is secluded on a private lake with so many fun outdoor activities.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
