This US State Pays Newcomers Up To $15K To Move & Work In A Cool City
Moving isn't so bad with some extra cash. 💸
If you ever needed a sign to move to the great midwestern United States, learning that there’s a state that will pay you thousands to lay your roots down in "America's Heartland" might be the one.
The community of Topeka, Kansas, currently offers a newcomer incentive of up to $15,000 to those who move to the new city and work there through the Choose Topeka program.
You could live in a town of 125,963 people that has a cool downtown area, gorgeous nature, a booming cultural scene, and so many things to do in your free time.
Before moving, you must qualify by having a full-time job lined up in the state's capital city that also participates in the monetary incentive. You must also rent or purchase a residence within a year of moving and participate in an "immersion program."
You will be given the cash incentive within your first year of residency, the official website states. This means renting a Topeka home would earn you up to $10,000, whereas purchasing a home in town gives you as much as $15,000 after year one.
Real estate help isn't included in the program, but Choose Topeka has many resources for purchasing a home in the surrounding charming suburbs or finding a cheaper rental in the local apartment complexes.
Not only will you be living in a cultural hub full of arts, a fun music scene, and cool eateries, but you'll also be located near Kansas City, Missouri, where you can visit the city for the day or catch a Kansas City Chiefs game.