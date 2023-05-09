This US State Will Pay Newcomers $10K To Move There & Work A Remote Job
Want to get money just for moving to a new city?
What's better than a state that will literally pay you to move there? Perhaps a city in the United States that pays remote workers thousands to move into town and work a job from the comfort of their home — yup, it's a real thing!
If this sounds intriguing, you might want to set your sights on Tulsa, OK, coveted Tulsa Remote program that pays newcomers $10,000 in cash grants and other incentives to support their move to a new city.
Intended for those currently living outside of Oklahoma only, the program will pay eligible remote workers over the age of 18 a hefty ten grand incentive to lay down roots anywhere within the Tulsa city limits for one entire year. We've got everything you need to know about getting paid to move to this area:
The Tulsa Remote program application process is simple and straightforward.
You’ll need to provide some basic information about yourself and your work life, along with community and social life topics. If the team likes what they see in you, you'll become a finalist and complete a video interview portion.
If you become a finalist and are still unsure about the location, you won't have to move to the town blindly.
"If the finalist has no previous experience with Tulsa, an in-person visit may be scheduled," the Tulsa Remote site says.
Tulsa is home to a thriving tech industry, and the cost of living is low compared to other cities. Plus, the city offers plenty of outdoor activities, art, and culture you can enjoy with the rest of the Tulsa Remote community.
If you're selected to receive the $10,000, you must move within 12 months of finding out, and the money can be used to cover moving costs and other expenses associated with the relocation.
In addition to the cash incentives, the program also offers "36-month membership at a local co-working space, support in identifying housing, and regular community-building opportunities."
Now, for the nitty-gritty eligibility info: you must be at least 18 years old, live outside of Oklahoma right now and be allowed to work in the United States. Plus, you should already hold a full-time remote job or be self-employed.
The Tulsa Remote program does not offer any remote job opportunities, as they are looking for those who already work from home or can transition to WFH life in their current full-time position.
Don't worry if you don't have a remote job, we might be able to help with this list of seven U.S.-based companies currently hiring for high-paying remote jobs, and there are so many more positions in places like Walgreens, Southwest Airlines, and Lowe's.