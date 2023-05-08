Lowe's Is Hiring For Remote US Jobs Paying Up To A Massive $170K/Year
Work from home making six figures!
Attention remote job seekers! Home Depot isn't the only home improvement company offering super high-paying work-from-home positions in the United States. Lowe's has some roles earning six figures as well.*
If you're hired for one of these remote positions, depending on your requirements, you won't have to step a single foot inside a Lowe's location or a sterile corporate office. You can simply work your full day shift from the comfort of your home. However, some of the roles do require occasional travel.
Some open Lowe’s positions have pretty hefty salaries ranging from $48,300 - $170,000, along with promised employee benefits like paid time off, insurance plans, retirement planning accounts, and a sales discount when shopping at Lowe's.
Interested? We bet! There is currently a wide range of remote corporate roles that Lowe's is looking to hire in departments such as product sales, human resources, customer service, and information technology.
So, if you're over the agonizing commute to the office each day and want to make the transition to working from your home, here's a look at a few available positions where you can work remotely with Lowe’s, making a sizeable salary:
Pro Sales Support Specialist
Salary: $48,300 - $80,500
Who should apply: An excellent communicator with a knack for collaborating in teams to solve issues could fit nicely within Lowe's corporate sales support role, but you must have at least an associate's degree. It's also a huge plus if you have three years of experience in a similar home improvement store setting.
This role is the primary liaison between Lowe's outside sales teams and the company's corporate departments to ensure the operations of product sales run smoothly.
Central Quoting Quality Manager
Salary: $78,800 - $131,300
Who should apply: Are you a leader’s leader who enjoys tracking statistics and sales numbers?
This central quoting quality manager’s role is for someone with an enthusiasm for coaching and helping teams achieve their goals.
You’ll be tasked with leading a team of supervisors as they develop and support “a defined centralized quoting/selling model.”
The job is described as a “critical” role with the responsibility of establishing, delivering and maintaining key operational metrics to ensure stellar service delivery outcomes.
Sr. Product Researcher
Salary: $72,800 - $170,000 a year
Who should apply: This senior research position would fit best for someone who is an "expert" in aspects like research methods, testing, and usability.
The role partners closely with Lowe's architects and designers to "establish the methodology and sets the tactical direction for all usability testing and research associated with assigned projects."
To qualify, you must at least have a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience in Anthropology, Psychology, Human-Computer Interaction, or Human Factors, as well as five years of UX research or product management experience.
Having a tough time finding a remote job that fits your qualifications? Other companies are offering high-paying work-from-home positions like General Motors, ULTA Beauty, Walgreens, and so much more!
*Correction: A previous version of this article listed roles that had been filled and an incorrect maximum salary range. The story has been updated to reflect accurate salaries and open positions as of May 10, 2023.