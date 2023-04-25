General Motors Has A Bunch Of Remote US Jobs Paying Up To $144K/Year
Many don't require a college degree!
Still on the hunt for the perfect work-from-home opportunity? You might find one with General Motors, the parent company of American car brands Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC, where you could make upwards of six figures each year.
The Detroit, MI-based automobile manufacturing company currently has a little over 30 remote roles to fill, and for a wide range of departments that aren't only IT!
That means there's an array of full-time positions open for sales & marketing, engineering, corporate strategy, data management, and tech that are paying up to $144K.
Not only will you have the benefit of working from your cozy couch, but all GM employees are also promised perks like "generous" paid time off, health insurance plans, and discounts on GM vehicle purchases — even for your friends and family.
Let's take a look at a few of these roles General Motors wants to fill. You never know if you'll find the right fit!
Growth Lead, Digital Revenue
Salary: $90,223.08 - $144,122,52
Who should apply: A motivated leader who can create business models and whose "weird flex is INDEX MATCH" would make a great fit leading the growth of the GM's Digital Business Team.
"As a pioneer of the connected vehicle experience, the DBT is tasked with evolving the standard of in-vehicle experiences by delivering world-class digital products and services.," the listing states.
The posting doesn't specify if an applicant needs a college degree, but General Motors would like to hire someone with at least five years of experience in a range of different topics of either eCommerce, finance, creator economy, strategic consulting, product management, marketing, or customer experience.
Also, you must have experience launching businesses and participating in early-stage companies.
Operations & Maintenance Services Engineer
Salary: $80,982 - $129,361
Who should apply: A passionate business person who can assist General Motors build the company's vision of a "Zero Emissions future" by working on a startup called Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
"This team member’s primary responsibility will be to focus on all OMS of GM’s BESS installations for C&I and utility-scale markets and interface with relevant teams to support the business growth of GM Energy," the posting states.
You must be familiar with OMS and commissioning best practices and have an undergraduate degree or four years of experience within related fields to qualify for the remote role.
OnStar Dealer Sales Zone Manager
Salary: $80,982 - $122,640
Who should apply: This sales position in GM's OnStar dealer sales is looking for its own Michael Scott — a "zone manager," rather.
Though, instead of working in a stuffy office, you'll be at home helping digital subscriptions increase by way of selling OnStar, Connected Services, SXM & Commercial products within the dealer network.
To apply, you need over three years of sales experience and be based out of Southeastern U.S., Georgia, or Florida, to be exact. It's also preferred if you have a four-year college degree, but they'll consider previous experience in place of one.
Business Development Manager, V2X Program
Salary: $90,223.08 - $144,122.52
Who should apply: If HBO's Succession has you inspired to become a corporate higher-up for a business, then you might enjoy this one.
General Motors wants to hire a manager to help develop its V2X program, which develops all-electric solutions for automobiles.
The role will lead "business development for a range of V2X-related software and energy solutions associated with bidirectional charging, V2H, V2L, V2G, and other advanced V2X functions," according to the listing.
Needing a college degree isn't stated, but you will need 3-7 years of experience working in an electrification-based role, electric vehicle (EV) charging, or utility company to apply for this remote position.