The 4 Best Countries For Americans To Move Abroad If You Just Can't Handle Life In The US
Truth is, not everybody likes Uncle Sam.
Living in the United States simply isn't for everyone, whether it be for financial reasons, political grievances, or our different ways of life here.
If you're one of those Americans who just can't find themselves happy in the country, perhaps it's time to dig up those roots and plant them down somewhere abroad.
There are so many countries that are open to immigration, including some that will even pay you to move there.
However, there are a few that make it a bit easier for Americans to settle in for various reasons, like easy VISA policies, good quality of life, and the number of English speakers.
Here are four places that will make it easy for you to move out of the States.
Canada
Our North American neighbors have long been regarded as one of the best countries to immigrate to in general. With three territories and ten provinces to choose from, you are sure to find your place somewhere in the "Great White North."
You can either become a permanent resident or apply for different Visas.
After all, Americans have been overwhelmingly searching "move to Canada" on the Internet, Narcity reported last year.
Spain
The European country's rent prices are apparently 50 percent cheaper than the USA, Global Citizens Solutions reports.
With its overall good quality of life and different levels of obtainable Visa stays, Spain has become an optimal place for "ex-pats" to take root in.
Belize
This small country in Latin America not only has gorgeous beaches, crystal blue water, and abundant tropical wildlife, but it has also become an affordable hotspot for American retirees and long-term visitors.
Belize predominantly speaks English, so if your Spanish isn't too great, you won't have too much of an issue assimilating.
Wouldn't you love to wake up to a beach view every day? You can't really find that in America.
Malta
This tiny country off the coast of Italy is a Mediterranean dream with gorgeous seaside cities and monuments.
Americans can live here on various Visa programs for remote workers, retirees, or travelers who only want to live there for a short time.
As a matter of fact, Malta's citizenship test is the quickest way to receive a European passport in the entire continent, according to Digital Émigré.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.