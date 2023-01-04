A Brit Shared His 'Icks' After Living In America For One Month & People Have So Many Feelings
A man from Britain moved to America one month ago and posted to TikTok sharing his "icks" about the country. He moved with his boyfriend to San Francisco, CA, but his list applies to more than just one state.
The couple Matt and Omar started a dual TikTok account (@matt_and_omar) and share their experience throughout the move. While one partner is North American, the other is from the U.K. and stepped into a bit of a culture shock when he arrived in the U.S.
He shared five things that absolutely "bamboozled" him after weeks of being in the States and so many people who viewed his video have so many feelings about the list, especially the first one.
The way Americans measure temperature
The first "ick" is that Americans measure the temperature in Fahrenheit, which is something he calls "stupid."
While he doesn't like the way those in the U.S. calculate how hot or cold it is, a lot of people disagree, even one person who is also from Britain.
"Brit in the USA — Fahrenheit makes way more sense than Celcius and I'll never go back," they replied.
A ton of people in the comment section were irked by his disappointment with Fahrenheit. So much so, one user had to just point out how everyone was acting.
"The people fighting for their life in the comments for Fahrenheit…are y’all ok," she asked.
Americans shortening number phrases
Next, he says Americans shorten phrases like "24 hundred" instead of "two thousand, four hundred." This was something he referred to as "lazy."
Many social media accounts wrote that they say it both ways, but others were definitive on what made more sense to them.
"The math one makes sense though. It is 24 hundred. It shows a better understanding of the actual amount," one person responded.
The U.S. takes your credit card for a payment process
Third, he doesn't understand why people take your credit card away when you make a payment. According to his video caption, this one shocks him every time it happens.
This was the one listed item that received a lot of support. One person said after traveling overseas, they hate how America does their payment processes.
Others warned him that it also isn't totally safe.
"Actually the card thing is serious some people do write down your number and spend it, happened to me! Be careful when you do that!"
The design of the U.S. dollar
The creator then says, on the topic of money, that U.S. cash is ugly and flimsy.
He doesn't particularly like the design and he says he has to go digging in his wallet for a "crumbly a** snot rag."
Not using the proper utensils to eat
For the last one, he wonders why no one uses the proper utensils.
"Why does no one use a knife here? You'll have a plate of food and you'll just use the fork to cut, pick and eat. Have some decorum," he concluded.
One woman wrote that her European boyfriend has the same "ick."
"The knife has me," she posted with skull emojis. "My Greek boyfriend righted this wrong within a month of us dating," she added laughing face emojis to the end of the phrase.