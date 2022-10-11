A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
ACL Fest prohibits outside food and drink.
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Although this action is currently being regarded as "genius" by some people, this is completely against the ACL rules.
On Sunday, @ed_eden_eddy posted a video showing her best friend digging up a full liquor bottle that he buried in the park a week before the event started. When the time came to attend, the man pinpointed his buried treasure and stealthily dug it up.
According to official rules, outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind is prohibited from entering the music festival upon other things.
However, it's also stated that patrons with "special medical dietary restrictions" would be allowed to bring their own items if needed.
The sly hack shown in the social media clip is most likely not due to medical reasoning, but rather so they wouldn't have to purchase alcohol at the fest.
Some festivalgoers are impressed, as they claim lines for getting drinks at the music event is a difficult task to do.
"Brilliant, just brilliant, I waited in the Tito’s line for 45 minutes thinking they were serving liquor only for it to be a claw machine 😂," one user commented on the post.
Others claim that the secret act has been done by attendees for many years.
