Coachella 2023 Food Prices Are Jaw-Dropping & TikTokers Are Sharing Their Wild Snack Bills
Yes, there are $26 cocktails and $24 french fries.
Coachella 2023 just wrapped its first weekend full of iconic performances, the typical celebrity sightings (Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a kiss), and terribly overpriced food items.
If you didn't know, a basic general admission ticket to attend California's star-studded, influencer-packed music and arts festival Coachella starts at $549 — that doesn't even count the jaw-dropping food and drink prices 2023 festivalgoers are calling out right now.
In a viral TikTok, user Jackie (@jackietanti) said the “sh*ttiest" part of Coachella is the price you must spend on the food vendors. The content creator spent $64 on two iced coffees and two burritos one morning, and that's only a glimpse into what other people consumed for basic bites to eat.
@jackietanti
the shittiest part of coachella 🙃😵💫
Jackie’s TikTok post has over 2.8 million views and 5K comments from users who are absolutely appalled at the price of four food items, saying things like, "DID BRO SAY $64??!!" or, "EXCUSE ME!?!!!!"
People are saying they can't justify shelling out all that cash for food on top of the price of admission.
"I can justify the ticket cost, but not the food, camping, or anything else," one user wrote.
Another TikToker showed off the same pricey meals that people at home were shocked by a few things, including $26 for just one cocktail.
Yvette (@yvetteciao), who shared a food blog from day 2 with 1.8 million views, said her $26 red bull vodka was a double. However, people still don't think that price is justified for one cocktail, garnering her a lot of "How do people afford this?" type of comments.
"You could literally buy an entire bottle of vodka for $26," one user wrote, receiving over 20.3K likes.
However, it didn't stop there as Yvette's chili-cheese curly fries also gained her a handful of "$24 for fries???" comments.
So, if you're a Coachella second weekend attendee and now want to bring your bites in, we've got some unfortunate news for you: you can't, according to the festival's website.