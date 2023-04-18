'Proud Dad' Will Smith Cheered On Daughter Willow At Coachella & The Videos Are So Sweet
"WILLOWCHELLA!!"
Will Smith's daughter Willow performed at Coachella, and he was in the audience cheering her on as any proud father would. The actor posted a few videos to social media watching Willow onstage and the reaction is so heartwarming.
He recorded himself on TikTok jamming out to her singing "Wait A Minute!" and made the caption, "that's ma [my] bean!"
The actor had a smile plastered on his face and everyone flooded his comments praising his daughter, too.
"Proud dad moment!!!" One person commented and received 14.7K likes.
Others congratulated him and said that Willow has an amazing voice. Some people didn't even realize she sang that song, as it's grown in popularity on the video app.
Smith also uploaded a video to his Instagram page calling the event, "Willowchella."
The girl-dad also had support from his celebrity friends, like author and podcast host Jay Shetty, who commented with raised hands emojis.
A lot of fans responded to his video loving his adoration for his baby girl.
"That’s genuine pride and selfless adoration right there! Not Will being famous, just a proud dad beaming over his child," one person wrote.
In fact, this picture posted by Coachella from Blair B. Brown's photography also shows that Smith's other kid, Jaden Smith, was on stage with his sister Willow.
So, not only did he get to be there for his daughter during her set but also his son, who was a special guest.
According to fans in the comment sections between Smith's and Coachella's official pages, Willow has definitely increased her star power from this performance, and she has the proudest dad standing behind her.