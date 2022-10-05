A Married Texas Woman's Sign Called Harry Styles Her 'Hall Pass' & He Did A Double Take
"Best part is, my husband was standing right behind me so he knows it’s real 😏"
Harry Styles closed out his 6-night residency in Austin, TX on Monday, October 3, and a fan caught the musician's attention for a unique sign she held up during the show.
In a popular TikTok video, user @ericaalyse says she attended the show, which took place at Austin's Moody Center, with her husband and brought a poster with rainbow-colored letters that stated: "HARRY IS MY HALL PASS".
According to Dictionary, the informal term "hall pass" is used between romantic partners who give each other permission to have sex with other people while still remaining a couple.
The viral social media post supposedly shows several clips of the "As It Was" singer noticing the sign, smiling in her direction, and even blowing her a few kisses.
@ericaalyse
I managed to stop Harry right in his tracks tonight & do a double take. He came back later and blew me a kiss. Everything is down from here. 🥲@HSHQ #loveontour2022 #harrystyles #HALOT #austinloveontour #harrystylesreaction #loveontoursign #hslotaustin
"Best part is, my husband was standing right behind me so he knows it’s real 😏," the user wrote in the comment section of the previous video.
Erica claims the footage shows the music artist doing a double take when spotting the sign to fanthom what he was reading, and then visibly smiling at the innuendo.
Harry Styles presumably reading the TikTok fan's sign. Right: Styles smiling after supposedly reading the sign.ericaalyse | TikTok
Commentators are also pretty positive that the funny sentiment truly caught Styles' attention.
Various users wrote opinions like "you made him BLUSH omg," or, "I think you made his night lmao" and even "That looked like an invitation to me."