7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Warning: lots of feather boas and sparkles ahead. ✨
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style.
Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Many concertgoers are going viral for their very unique looks, like content creator @elainamich who got 15.2K likes for her outfit complete with sparkly shorts with red hearts, a shimmery fringe top, and black cowboy boots.
Whether it's Style's initials handpainted on the back of pants or an outfit inspired by a song, here are some of our favorite looks so far.
Rainbow Tinsel Dress
Styles has an iconic onstage fashion full of details like fringes, sparkles, and vibrant patterns, so, naturally, many of his fans love to bring those elements out in their own show 'fits.
This rainbow tinsel dress worn by an Austin fan is the perfect example.
Texas Tribute with a Harry Styles' flair
The feather-brimmed pink cowboy hat is a popular staple among Texas fans, and Styles already donned one on Night 2 at Moody Center.
This Texas fan decided to dedicate hers to the town of Uvalde, TX.
PJs for a night at Harry's House
At his recent concerts, fans have the opportunity to pose in a mock-up of his third studio album cover Harry's House, and thus many people refer to his shows as such.
Rather than dressing up in a dazzling outfit, these Texas HS lovers decided that since they're spending a night in "Harry's House," they might as well wear their pajamas.
Hispanic heritage
The Love On Tour concerts are known to be a diverse space for expressing yourself, and some ways fans do participate is by dressing in cultural attire.
One Austin fan wore a Chiapaneco dress to represent her Hispanic heritage.
You're So Golden
Another trend of concert fits is a clothing ensemble inspired by a specific song, hence why you'll see many Harries wearing cherries and watermelons.
Very obviously inspired by the 2019 single "Golden", this ensemble is decked out in the color down to the cowboy boots.
Cowgirl Vibes
Southern fans love to show out for the English singer and give him all the cowboy vibes.
Even though Styles has already shown his own dedication to Texas in multiple ways, concertgoers are dressing up in all sorts of wild west attire like this denim blue jumpsuit painted with the musician's initials on the pockets.
Hand Painted Jeans
Painted jeans are a popular DIY to jazz your outfit up with a personal touch.
This fan who attended one of the Moody Center shows painted the acronym of Styles' song Treat People With Kindness in purple paint, as well as Love On Tour 2022 to commemorate the iconic event.