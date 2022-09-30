Olivia Wilde’s Best Friend Was Spotted At Harry Styles’ Austin Show Last Night (VIDEO)
She was wearing a wild(e) cowgirl hat.
Harry Styles has made Austin his temporary home this week as his Love On Tour took over the Moody Center. While Olivia Wilde was nowhere to be seen, her best friend, Babs Burchfield, was spotted in the crowd on Thursday, September 29.
The 40-year-old entrepreneur shared a clip on her Instagram stories taken during Styles' fourth night of his Texas residency, rocking a glittering cowgirl hat.
Babs joined the trend of concertgoers dressing up in unique ways to match the English singer's eccentric Texas-inspired looks on stage.
\u201cBabs, Olivia's best friend, went to Austin with a friend at Harry's. I just saw that in the Babs story. \ud83e\udd70 #HarryStyles\u201d— Harry_Styles_Deutschland\u2764\ufe0f (@Harry_Styles_Deutschland\u2764\ufe0f) 1664516323
The philanthropic, who appeared to be in Texas for a wedding, also posted a picture of a fan's sign saying "My ex married my gynecologist".
Screenshot of Babs Burchfield's Instagram story during Harry Styles' concert. @babs_ | Instagram
Wilde and Burchfield met during a humanitarian trip to Haiti and have become BFFs ever since. The actress referred to Babs as "my person" during an Elle interview this July.
The latter seems to be sharing the same sentiment as per all of the photos of Olivia on her Instagram profile. In March 2021, Babs celebrated "her best friend's day" with a fun picture of the two out at night.
The duo owns a company called Conscious Commerce, a sustainable lifestyle brand.
"We wanted to create a platform for ethically sound businesses, so we go after products that people love to buy — fashion, accessories, beauty, gifts — all made by brands and designers that are committed to giving back through commerce," Wilde told Today in 2015.
Harry Styles' partner was spotted dancing at his Toronto concert last month. The 38-year-old director's new movie featuring her beau Don't Worry Darling was released last week in theatres.