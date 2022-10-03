Beto O'Rourke Was Spotted Rocking Out Among Fans At Harry Styles' Austin Concert (VIDEO)
His casual fit didn't stop him from being recognized.
Surrounded by a sea of fans dressed in bedazzled cowboy hats and neon feather boas, an occasional person sporting casual clothes or a baseball cap could be spotted at Harry Styles' fifth concert in Austin, TX this Sunday.
One of those attendees wasn't just any regular Styles fan — it was Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Many of the English singer's fans were happy to see the politician attending the show at Moody Center.
In several videos captured on October 2, you can spot the governor-aspiring rocking out to the music, meeting many fans, and even earning a shoutout from the musician himself.
@thomas.sand
GO BETO! Harry’s N5 outfit might have been another miss but our future governor making an appearance made up for it! #betofortexas #betoorourke #harrystyles #loveontour #texas #austintx
A viral TikTok clip posted by @thomas.sand shows Styles putting on a "Beto For Texas" sticker on his guitar, which earned a beaming smile from the politician — shown on the venue's large screen.
"The crossover I didn’t think I ever needed but now I can’t live without," one user commented.
O’Rourke had a floor spot with an optimal view of the stage, judging by his Instagram story posts. He stood right along with the rest of the crowd in the pit section.
Beto O'Rourke's view at a Harry Styles concert in Austin, TX.@betoorourke | Instagram
Show attendees erupted in cheers and barking sounds when it was discovered O'Rourke was in attendance, as shown in the previous viral clip.
Those who stood nearby the West Texan were quick to nab a selfie with him or earn a high-five, smile, and a greeting as he walked by.
Beto O'Rourke meeting a fan at the Harry Styles concert in Austin, TX. Right: O'Rourke high-fiving a fan at the Harry Styles concert in Austin, TX.@betoorourke | Instagram
Narcity reached out to O'Rourke's team for comment and we will update this article when we receive a response.