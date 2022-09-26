Harry Styles' Night One In Austin Had Massive Pit Lines That Took Over The City (VIDEOS)
Fans were at Moody Center as early as 3 a.m.
Harry Styles began his six-night residency in the Texas state capital on Sunday, and the line of fans ready to pile in the pit section was utterly massive.
The "As It Was" singer has brought 'Harry's House' to Austin, Texas' Moody Center for a spell, and a thousand concertgoers lined the sidewalks of the University of Texas campus in hopes of getting a spot in the general admission section for a good view of the musician Sunday.
Various videos were posted to the Internet on September 25 showing hundreds of fans waiting as early as 3 a.m. while wearing pyjamas and blankets.
First night of 6 shows 1000+ peole waiting for pit access passes at 7am for Harry Styles in Austin Tx. #harryshouse #harrystyles #austintexas #moodycenteraustin #loveontour #hslot
By 7 a.m. the line was wrapped around the sidewalks on the campus' athletic stadiums until the venue doors opened at 6:30 p.m.
While waiting in the queue, the first 1000 people with standing room tickets were given an "early access" wristband with a number on it which gave them the best opportunity at getting a front row spot.
Some fans have even taken to social media to share what spot number they were given and what their view of the show actually ended up looking like.
Number 852 + my view 🥹🥹#harrystyles #harrystylesaustin #harrystylespit #loveontour2022 #austintx #fyp
There are people even giving tips on how best to navigate finding the most awesome spot, like arriving between 5 and 6 a.m. to better respect the college campus' no camping rule. The official website says a line is "permitted" to form at 7 a.m.
However, according to TikToks, some members of the crowd disregarded the rule causing concern about how the camping and the pit line will affect the over 50,000 UT college students going to campus this week.