harry styles class

There’s A New Harry Styles Class At A Texas University & Students Are So Excited

Here's what the synopsis of the viral Harry Styles class looks like!

Harry Styles wearing a kiwi T-shirt. Right: Students at Texas State University.

This past weekend a professor from Texas State University announced on Twitter that his Harry Styles class was approved, which he referred to as the first-ever university course of its type in the world.

Citing his recent tenure, the professor, who is also a massive fan of the British singer, said he will teach the course for the spring 2023 semester at the University's Honors College.

The class' creator and teacher, Louie Dean Valencia, just shared the details on his TikTok (@burntcitrus), and students from all over the world are commenting, wishing they could attend.

"I will be transferring IMMEDIATELY," one user said.

In the video, Valencia states the name of the course is "Harry Styles & The Cult Of Celebrity," which will also go beyond Styles' career and be a seminar-style class where everyone will be able to share their thoughts on internet culture topics.

"The class is meant to be sort of a way of not just looking at Harry Styles," he said in the clip. "But it's really meant to be a way of learning about the world that we live in."

The course will start 12 years ago with the pop singer's "introduction to the world stage" and will also dive into Styles' artistry and the issues he's passionate about, like queerphobia and gun control.

I’m that professor who will be teaching a class on Harry Styles at #TXST University in Spring 2023! Follow for moslty Harry related content, the class, books, and coffee. #harrystyles #loveontour2022 #1D #harry #texas #hslot #hslot2022

Valencia is an associate professor of digital history in the college's history department. He mentioned that he previously taught at Harvard and has been a fan of Styles since the beginning of the star's career.

By glancing through his Instagram, you can see him frequenting concerts, and many of them are the former One Direction singer.

