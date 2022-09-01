NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

alicia keys

Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)

She called the grabby fan out online.

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Alicia Keys being kissed by a fan.

Alicia Keys being kissed by a fan.

RajvirKaurK | Twitter

Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan right smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver.

She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a super uncalled-for encounter with a fan.

A person watching the show took a video of the concert's big screen where you can see Keys performing in the crowd before a woman grabs her face to kiss her. You can tell by the footage that Keys was more than a little shocked.

The cameras quickly cut for a moment and Keys continued to sing her song — Empire State Of Mind.

The video of it now has over 172,000 views on Twitter.

Keys had something to say about the wild experience and responded via Instagram on a re-post of the viral video.

"Trust me, I was like what the F*CK!!!!!!!! Don't she know what time it is???," said Keys.

Alicia Keys responds on the @hollywoodunlocked Instagram account.@aliciakeys | Instagram

There are quite a few other videos from fans of the whole kissing situation surfacing on the internet too.

Keys also gave a big shout-out to Vancouver after her show.

"Vancouver y'all were out of control!!! What an amazing night!!!!!!!!! Lessss go gorgeous!!!," she said in a Tweet.

Keys is currently continuing her tour into the U.S. — specifically the big state of California.

She is set to perform at Chase Center in San Fransisco on Sept. 3 and the Youtube Theatre in Inglewood on Sept. 5 before heading on to continue more shows in Los Angeles and San Diego.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...