Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
She called the grabby fan out online.
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan right smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver.
She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a super uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
A person watching the show took a video of the concert's big screen where you can see Keys performing in the crowd before a woman grabs her face to kiss her. You can tell by the footage that Keys was more than a little shocked.
\u201cI\u2019d hate to be a celebrity cause people are too comfortable invading personal space.. \ud83d\ude44@aliciakeys #AliciaAndKeysWorldTour\u201d— \u0a30\u0a3e\u0a1c\u0a35\u0a40\u0a30 \u0a15\u0a4c\u0a30 (@\u0a30\u0a3e\u0a1c\u0a35\u0a40\u0a30 \u0a15\u0a4c\u0a30) 1661841965
The cameras quickly cut for a moment and Keys continued to sing her song — Empire State Of Mind.
The video of it now has over 172,000 views on Twitter.
Keys had something to say about the wild experience and responded via Instagram on a re-post of the viral video.
"Trust me, I was like what the F*CK!!!!!!!! Don't she know what time it is???," said Keys.
Alicia Keys responds on the @hollywoodunlocked Instagram account.@aliciakeys | Instagram
There are quite a few other videos from fans of the whole kissing situation surfacing on the internet too.
\u201cHOLY BOLD MOVE. FAN KISSES @aliciakeys #Vancouver #aliciakeys\u201d— Trevor Hagan (@Trevor Hagan) 1661836231
Keys also gave a big shout-out to Vancouver after her show.
"Vancouver y'all were out of control!!! What an amazing night!!!!!!!!! Lessss go gorgeous!!!," she said in a Tweet.
\u201cVancouver y\u2019all were out of control!!! What an amazing night!!!!!!!!! Lessss go gorgeous!!! \ud83d\ude18\ud83d\ude18\ud83d\ude18\ud83d\ude18\u201d— Alicia Keys (@Alicia Keys) 1661878150
Keys is currently continuing her tour into the U.S. — specifically the big state of California.
She is set to perform at Chase Center in San Fransisco on Sept. 3 and the Youtube Theatre in Inglewood on Sept. 5 before heading on to continue more shows in Los Angeles and San Diego.