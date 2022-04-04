Alicia Keys Was Spotted In Toronto Last Week & Made A Suprise Visit To Sephora
The star is launching her new skincare brand.
Alicia Keys, the famous singer-songwriter known for embracing natural beauty, was spotted in Toronto last week promoting the drop of her new skincare line called Keys Soulcare.
Spotted! @aliciakeys made a surprise visit to @sephoracanada_ in Bloor-Yorkville to launch her new skincare line, @keyssoulcare !! 🤩✨♥️#BYTime#Yorkville#AliciaKeys#ShoppingTime
📸: @aliciakeyspic.twitter.com/NKhYN5flem
— Bloor-Yorkville BIA (@BloorYorkville) April 3, 2022
Keys made a surprise visit to the Sephora store in Bloor-Yorkville last week to celebrate the launch of Keys Soulcare in Canada's Sephora stores.
"First time back to Toronto in a minute!!!! I love it here!!" Keys wrote in a tweet on March 31.
First time back to Toronto in a minute!!!! I love it here!! 💜💜💜 Ran into #SephoraCanada to celebrate @keyssoulcare launching in store!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀
Big vibes!!! @ your friends below who could use some special self-care love up here!! 🇨🇦💜🇨🇦💜🇨🇦💜🇨🇦💜🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Vaw5LU7J72
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 31, 2022
Keys tweeted out a video of her entrance which showed the singer excitedly walking up to the Sephora store filled with people eagerly waiting to greet her.
"It's a little rainy, but you know what? No rain stops our vibe," said Keys as she walked up to the store under an umbrella. "We moving into the Sephora zone, and we are about to go crazy! "
Inside the store, the crowd gathered around filming Keys' entrance and cheering for the celeb.
CANADA’S GOT SOUL 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦💜💜💜💫💫💫 @keyssoulcare#SephoraCanadapic.twitter.com/tcBTGCePhq
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 31, 2022
Keys posted a video of herself and the crowd cuddled up and shouting "Canada's got soul!" into the camera in a follow-up tweet.
Some fans had the chance to snap pics with the singer during her visit to Toronto.
One Twitter user posted pictures with Keys captioning their tweet, "And here's the surprise. I met Alicia Keys, guys !!! she's honestly so beautiful, soft spoken and funny."
And here’s the surprise. I met Alicia Keys guys !!! she’s honestly so beautiful, soft spoken and funny ✨ .. everyone go check out her new skincare line at sephora “Keys SoulCare” https://t.co/5LWdy0oJGlpic.twitter.com/P5nlY4Q3YC
— P.J💋 (@PrettyJaay_) March 31, 2022
Unfortunately, not every Keys fan was able to spot the celeb during her time in the 6ix.
Alicia Keys went to a Sephora in Toronto today and I wasn’t there????
No one speak to me.
— M.K. (@minakanbar) April 2, 2022
"Alicia Keys went to a Sephora in Toronto today and I wasn't there???? No one speak to me," one Twitter user wrote.
Fans who didn't have the chance to spot Keys can still pick up items from her new skincare line in-store or online at Sephora.