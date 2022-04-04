Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto celebrity sightings

Alicia Keys Was Spotted In Toronto Last Week & Made A Suprise Visit To Sephora

The star is launching her new skincare brand.

Toronto Staff Writer
Alicia Keys visiting a Toronto Sephora store.

@aliciakeys | Instagram

Alicia Keys, the famous singer-songwriter known for embracing natural beauty, was spotted in Toronto last week promoting the drop of her new skincare line called Keys Soulcare.

Keys made a surprise visit to the Sephora store in Bloor-Yorkville last week to celebrate the launch of Keys Soulcare in Canada's Sephora stores.

"First time back to Toronto in a minute!!!! I love it here!!" Keys wrote in a tweet on March 31.

Keys tweeted out a video of her entrance which showed the singer excitedly walking up to the Sephora store filled with people eagerly waiting to greet her.

"It's a little rainy, but you know what? No rain stops our vibe," said Keys as she walked up to the store under an umbrella. "We moving into the Sephora zone, and we are about to go crazy! "

Inside the store, the crowd gathered around filming Keys' entrance and cheering for the celeb.

Keys posted a video of herself and the crowd cuddled up and shouting "Canada's got soul!" into the camera in a follow-up tweet.

Some fans had the chance to snap pics with the singer during her visit to Toronto.

One Twitter user posted pictures with Keys captioning their tweet, "And here's the surprise. I met Alicia Keys, guys !!! she's honestly so beautiful, soft spoken and funny."

Unfortunately, not every Keys fan was able to spot the celeb during her time in the 6ix.

"Alicia Keys went to a Sephora in Toronto today and I wasn't there???? No one speak to me," one Twitter user wrote.

Fans who didn't have the chance to spot Keys can still pick up items from her new skincare line in-store or online at Sephora.

