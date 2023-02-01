Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Renaissance World Tour Dates & Here's How To Get Tickets
The countdown is on!
Fresh off an incredible performance in Dubai, Queen B is ready to take off again with a world tour in 2023.
Beyoncé made it official on Wednesday announcing the Renaissance World Tour, which is slated to begin in May and fans are already eager to get their hands on tickets.
The tour will include 47 stops beginning with two months in Europe before she heads to North America in July.
The Crazy in Love singer will perform her first North American show at Toronto's Rogers Centre on July 8. Her only other Canadian stop will be in Vancouver on September 11.
She'll also be performing all over the United States, including in Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas, Seattle and Los Angeles.
The megastar announced the news on Wednesday with an image on Instagram where her outfit is made up of jewels and she's riding a bejewelled horse.
According to Forbes, this will be Beyoncé's first first solo tour since 2016.
The Single Ladies singer was back on the road in 2018 with her husband Jay Z in 2018 for their On The Run II world tour.
In January 2023, Beyoncé performed for the first time in four years at the exclusive grand opening of the luxurious Atlantic The Royal resort in Dubai.
The performance reportedly came with a $26 million pay check and was incredible from the looks of the videos online.
If that's any indication of what we can look forward to with this tour, you'll want to grab tickets when they go on sale.
Looks like presale tickets for Beyoncé's UK stops go on sale as early as February 2. You can find more specific information based on your location on the Ticketmaster website.
You can also register now on Beyoncé's website to make sure you're notified on specific ticket sale dates. Registration is open until Thursday, February 2 at 11:59 p.m. for several U.S. and Canadian concerts.
The tour kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and the last date on her tour schedule is at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 27.
\u201cHere are the official dates for the Beyonc\u00e9 Renaissance World Tour:\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1675256082
Fans are clearly excited by the news, posting GIFs on Twitter of getting tickets ahead of bots.
\u201cMe on ticketmaster fighting The Hive and the bots trying to get Renaissance tour tickets\u201d— Dai \u0f13 (@Dai \u0f13) 1675262262
Others are already preparing for it to be a battle.
\u201cit\u2019s gonna be hell to get these beyonc\u00e9 tickets\u2026.. \u201d— keke\u2077 (@keke\u2077) 1675259054
Hopefully, Tickermaster is ready this time around and we won't see another debacle like we did when Taylor Swift tickets went on sale.