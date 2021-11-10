Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
toronto raptors

Fred VanVleet Just Revealed That He Still Talks To Kyle Lowry After Every Raptors Game

"This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life." 😭

Fred VanVleet Just Revealed That He Still Talks To Kyle Lowry After Every Raptors Game
@raptors | Instagram

They may not be teammates anymore, but the friendship between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry has only gotten stronger. In fact, dare we say, it could be giving the DeRozan bromance a run for its money.

VanVleet opened up about his strong connection with the Raptors GOAT during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN this Tuesday, revealing he still talks to him every day.

"We talk just as much as we did when he was here. The only difference is I'm just not seeing him," the Toronto guard said while discussing his close relationship with Lowry.

"We're texting every day, or every other day, you know, FaceTime and talking, chatting after games. He checks in on me after my games and vice versa. So we're talking quite a bit. This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life. There's a lot of love and respect there," he added.

VanVleet has done his best to step into his former teammate's role as the Raptors leader this season, joking during a post-game conference last week that he's become the "angry old man" to Toronto's latest batch of rookies.

From Your Site Articles

Fred VanVleet Just Called Out The 'Idiots On Twitter' & Put Pascal Siakam's Haters On Blast

Freddy has a message for the haters out there.

Raptors | Instagram

Fred VanVleet isn't letting Pascal Siakam doubters off the hook following the all-star's triumphant return to Scotiabank Arena last night.

The Raptors guard told reporters during a post-game conference on Sunday that he wasn't surprised to see Siakam, who he praised as the team's franchise player, go all out for his first home-court appearance in over a year.

"For a first game, I thought he looked pretty good. It's good to have him out there. You kind of forget how much he can do and what he brings to the table. Obviously, he's our franchise player and this thing is not going to go anywhere without him," VanVleet said, before throwing some shade at his haters.

Keep Reading Show less

Nick Nurse Finally Explained Why He Squats So Much On The Sidelines & It's So Wholesome

His iconic move is for the fans.

@raptors | Instagram

If there's anything that Nick Nurse likes more than basketball, it's squatting. The Toronto Raptors coach has been known for adopting the stance at games over the years, but why is he always trying to get such a workout during play?

Nurse has finally revealed the reasoning behind the deep squat on the sidelines and it's actually super wholesome.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He's The 'Old Angry Man' & 'Jerk' Of The Team

VanVleet is already taking over leadership duties.

Raptors | Twitter

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet has some big shoes to fill this year, and he's got no time to buddy around with the team's rookies.

The 27-year-old NBA star told reporters during a post-game interview on Wednesday that he's become somewhat of a drill sergeant to his new teammates.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Are Exploring The 6ix & Here Are 6 Spots You Could Bump Into Them

You could meet your fav player.

@ramenisshin | Instagram, @kardinalo | Instagram

The Toronto Raptors are finally back in the 6ix this season, and they've wasted no time getting reacquainted with their favourite spots.

The team's new roster has already been spotted doing everything from riding the TTC to grabbing a bite at some of the city's most beloved restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less