Fred VanVleet Just Revealed That He Still Talks To Kyle Lowry After Every Raptors Game
"This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life." 😭
They may not be teammates anymore, but the friendship between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry has only gotten stronger. In fact, dare we say, it could be giving the DeRozan bromance a run for its money.
VanVleet opened up about his strong connection with the Raptors GOAT during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN this Tuesday, revealing he still talks to him every day.
"We talk just as much as we did when he was here. The only difference is I'm just not seeing him," the Toronto guard said while discussing his close relationship with Lowry.
"We're texting every day, or every other day, you know, FaceTime and talking, chatting after games. He checks in on me after my games and vice versa. So we're talking quite a bit. This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life. There's a lot of love and respect there," he added.
VanVleet has done his best to step into his former teammate's role as the Raptors leader this season, joking during a post-game conference last week that he's become the "angry old man" to Toronto's latest batch of rookies.