Kyle Lowry Bragged About Toronto Fans After His Emotional Game & To People In Miami, Too
Lowry still loves us.
Raptors fans made sure Kyle Lowry left the Scotiabank Arena absolutely buzzing over the weekend after the Toronto icon made his long-awaited return to the city.
True to his roots, his on-court remarks featured a heartwarming shout-out to Toronto fans, even going as far as to call the city home.
"This is crazy, man. You guys witnessed one of the greatest sets of fans in the world, and this is a place I'll always call home," Lowry told Bally Sports Sun Florida. "I played for the organization nine years. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears in here. I'm just appreciative of the moment that I'm appreciated like this, you know what I mean?"
The NBA star, who received a standing ovation while walking onto his former home court on Sunday, ultimately helped lead Miami in a 114-109 victory over old teammates.
However, the Raptors GOAT, who hasn't played in the 6ix since February 2020, clearly couldn't stop gushing about the moment, telling reporters in a follow-up interview that he'll never forget it.
"It meant the world to me for the fans to show their appreciation, give me an ovation like that," Lowry said during a post-game interview. "The first time is always special, and you don't forget that."
Despite not playing for the Raptors anymore, the point guard still appeared to gain some morale from their fans, putting up a double-double of 16 points, ten assists, and six rebounds in the win.
Overall, the event was a beautiful way for the team and fans to close the book on the Lowry era.