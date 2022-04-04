Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto raptors

Kyle Lowry Opened Up About His Emotional Return To Toronto & It Was So Wholesome

"The first time is always special."

Toronto Staff Writer
A fan holding up a sign celebrating Kyle Lowry. Right: Lowry walking into Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

A fan holding up a sign celebrating Kyle Lowry. Right: Lowry walking into Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

@raptors | Instagram

Kyle Lowry was met with open arms during his much-anticipated return to the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night.

The former Raptor was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked back onto Toronto's home court for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat.

The NBA star, who hasn't played in the 6ix since February 2020, couldn't help but gush about what the occasion meant to him during a post-game interview.

"It meant the world to me for the fans to show their appreciation, give me an ovation like that," Lowry said during a post-match interview. "The first time is always special, and you don't forget that."

"It's something I'm going to cherish for a long long time," he adds.

Ultimately, the night was bittersweet for fans, though, as their former icon ended up helping lead Miami to a 114-109 victory over his old teammates by putting up a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists, as well as six rebounds in the win.

"I got the win, so that made it better. Even if I didn't win, it was a great night, a special night," Lowry concluded.

Another touching tribute to the 36-year-old was the point guard's pop-up statue, which showed up outside the arena a few hours over the weekend, a touching gesture that had some fans a little puzzled.

Overall, it seemed to have been a positive night for NBA veterans and the Raptors, whose long history together is set to be recognized for years to come.

